There’s lots to celebrate this weekend: Today is Juneteenth, marking 155 years since the end of slavery in the U.S. And Sunday is Father’s Day, a time to appreciate any dad-figures in your life. Whether you’ll be venturing into your community as King County closes in on Phase 2 of reopening, or continuing to stay inside, there are plenty of things you can do in these next few days.

  • The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police triggered a new wave of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. For those wanting to learn more about America’s history of systemic racism, here are just a few of the many films and TV shows that depict the intricacies of race.
  • Catch a movie at one of Western Washington’s drive-in theaters. Here’s where they are and what it’s like to go now after they’re reopened from coronavirus-related closures.
  • Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

  • The vegetable garden can create opportunities for endless kid-friendly activities. Here are some ideas to get started.
  • Celebrate the sun, build 3D art and do these other fun activities with your kids.

