There’s lots to celebrate this weekend: Today is Juneteenth, marking 155 years since the end of slavery in the U.S. And Sunday is Father’s Day, a time to appreciate any dad-figures in your life. Whether you’ll be venturing into your community as King County closes in on Phase 2 of reopening, or continuing to stay inside, there are plenty of things you can do in these next few days.

Eats and drinks

Check out these neighborhood eats in Rainier Valley, including fall-apart tender brisket, crisp falafel, generous amounts of Ethiopian food and more.

It’s supposed to be nice out this weekend. Make this one-ingredient fruit sorbet recipe at home and enjoy it.

And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Movies and television

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police triggered a new wave of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. For those wanting to learn more about America’s history of systemic racism, here are just a few of the many films and TV shows that depict the intricacies of race.

Catch a movie at one of Western Washington’s drive-in theaters. Here’s where they are and what it’s like to go now after they’re reopened from coronavirus-related closures.

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Read “Dear Committee Members,” the latest selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club, before our next meeting online on Wednesday, June 24.

With less than five months until the 2020 presidential election, check out these three books to help contextualize the election.

What might have happened if Hillary Rodham had never married Bill Clinton? This new alternate-history novel poses that question, and it’s quite the entertaining read.

Looking for a new favorite fictional detective? Check out this recommendation for some crime-fiction reading.

Juneteenth

Father’s Day

Try this quick and easy recipe for a perfect Father’s Day brunch coffee cake.

Watch one of these 10 movies that celebrate or explore fatherhood.

Fun with the family