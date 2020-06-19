There’s lots to celebrate this weekend: Today is Juneteenth, marking 155 years since the end of slavery in the U.S. And Sunday is Father’s Day, a time to appreciate any dad-figures in your life. Whether you’ll be venturing into your community as King County closes in on Phase 2 of reopening, or continuing to stay inside, there are plenty of things you can do in these next few days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out these neighborhood eats in Rainier Valley, including fall-apart tender brisket, crisp falafel, generous amounts of Ethiopian food and more.
- It’s supposed to be nice out this weekend. Make this one-ingredient fruit sorbet recipe at home and enjoy it.
- And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies and television
- The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police triggered a new wave of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. For those wanting to learn more about America’s history of systemic racism, here are just a few of the many films and TV shows that depict the intricacies of race.
- Catch a movie at one of Western Washington’s drive-in theaters. Here’s where they are and what it’s like to go now after they’re reopened from coronavirus-related closures.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Read “Dear Committee Members,” the latest selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club, before our next meeting online on Wednesday, June 24.
- With less than five months until the 2020 presidential election, check out these three books to help contextualize the election.
- What might have happened if Hillary Rodham had never married Bill Clinton? This new alternate-history novel poses that question, and it’s quite the entertaining read.
- Looking for a new favorite fictional detective? Check out this recommendation for some crime-fiction reading.
Juneteenth
- The King County Equity Now Coalition is hosting the Juneteenth Freedom March today at 2 p.m., starting at DeCharlene’s Beauty Salon.
- Stream hip-hop artist Draze’s “Building Black Wealth, a Live Virtual Marketplace,” showcasing Black entrepreneurs, starting at 9 a.m.
- Check out this list of many other Juneteenth events happening around the Seattle area.
Father’s Day
- Try this quick and easy recipe for a perfect Father’s Day brunch coffee cake.
- Watch one of these 10 movies that celebrate or explore fatherhood.
Fun with the family
- The vegetable garden can create opportunities for endless kid-friendly activities. Here are some ideas to get started.
- Celebrate the sun, build 3D art and do these other fun activities with your kids.