This week — this year — has been a lot, to say the least. If you can peel yourself away from the news this weekend, here are some things you can do at home or in your community to unwind.

Eats and drinks

Check out the vibrant scene of pop-up pizza shops around the Greater Seattle area. No idea where to even begin? We’ve broken it down bite by bite.

Not in the mood for pizza? From fried tacos to Bigfoot-themed hot dogs, here are four more Seattle-area pop-ups you’ll want to try.

Served in acorn squash bowls this silky smooth soup is the perfect fall recipe to make this weekend.

See the winners of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge, who all came up with some pretty creative dishes. Maybe they will inspire you to participate in Round 4 of the cooking competition.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Get your fill of Gothic fiction with these six audiobooks.

Check out these six new paperbacks, including an essay collection, two biographies and three novels.

British author Martin Amis is back with a new, partially autobiographical novel called “Inside Story” that doesn’t quite hit the mark.

Movies and TV

Fall in love again with “Sense and Sensibility,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Arts and events

From board games to spa nights, check out these ideas for creative indoor dates.

See Bellevue Arts Museum’s latest show, “Yellow No. 5,” curated by Seattle artist and gallerist Tariqa Waters.

Outdoors