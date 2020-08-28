Say goodbye to the month of August this weekend, as 2020 continues to fly by. If you’re looking for some things to do these next few days, check out this list of activities you can do at home or in your community.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re sick of cooking three meals a day for the entire family, try these robust family-style, kid-friendly meal deals in the Seattle area.
- Is your kid a picky eater who’s on the small side of the growth scale? Check out these tips on how to manage that.
- Has your pantry been full of rice and beans since the beginning of the pandemic? Here’s what to do with them.
- Start your days off right with this recipe for parmesan egg cups and cherry tomato toast.
- Try these viral vegetarian TikTok recipes, including vegan “bacon,” pancake cereal and more.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies and TV
- Indulge in a blast from the past by watching some of our favorite movies and TV shows from the ’90s. Here’s where you can stream them.
- Fall in love again with “Love & Basketball,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series Movies with Moira.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Outdoors
- Go on a walking tour of Seattle’s street art and graffiti. Here’s how to look at and appreciate it around the city.
- Get some inspiration from these Pacific Northwest-based ultrarunners, achieving crazy feats in the wilderness.
- Take advantage of Seattle’s closed streets with these walking routes touring the city.
Books
- To commemorate 75 years since World War II, consider these three books that are relevant today.
- Do a power read of “The Sea” by John Banville, ahead of Moira’s Book Club discussion next Wednesday.
