Say goodbye to the month of August this weekend, as 2020 continues to fly by. If you’re looking for some things to do these next few days, check out this list of activities you can do at home or in your community.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Indulge in a blast from the past by watching some of our favorite movies and TV shows from the ’90s. Here’s where you can stream them.

Fall in love again with “Love & Basketball,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series Movies with Moira.

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Go on a walking tour of Seattle’s street art and graffiti. Here’s how to look at and appreciate it around the city.

Get some inspiration from these Pacific Northwest-based ultrarunners, achieving crazy feats in the wilderness.

Take advantage of Seattle’s closed streets with these walking routes touring the city.

Books