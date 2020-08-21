Summer is winding down and the (virtual) school year is starting soon. If you want some tips to help your kids with at-home learning, or if you’re just looking to relax and recharge, check out these things that you can do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Grab a bite to eat from one of these new restaurants that have opened during the pandemic.
- Chef Matt Lewis has deigned to share the recipe for his signature Southern-style shrimp and grits! Now, you can make them at home!
- Fuel your mornings with these easy-to-make peach streusel breakfast muffins.
- Cool off with a classic summertime piña colada. Or try these to-go cocktail recommendations around the Seattle area.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
- Take a few tips from our restaurant critics about what foods make the best takeout options.
Movies and TV
- Watch one of our movie critic’s favorite back-to-school flicks, from “Fame” to “The Half of It.” The latter is even set in a fictional Eastern Washington town.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Now you can pick up a new book and a cup of coffee whenever you stop into one of Fuel Coffee’s three locations. That’s because the franchise is now owned by Ada’s Technical Books, and they’ve introduced a small selection of books at each Fuel location. .
- Check out one of these six new paperbacks to enjoy while relishing the fading light of summer.
In your community
- Celebrate Seattle Center’s virtual Tibet Fest, and attend these other online and in-person events.
Back to school
- As kids are getting ready to virtually return to school, check out these resources for everything from meals, child care and counseling to technology and tutoring.
- Use these tips to incorporate nature and outdoors into your kids’ daily learning.
- If you’re looking for more back-to-school guidance, here’s what teachers, curriculum developers and parents say helped families transition to digital school. Or check out this parents’ survival guide as kids head back to school at home.
