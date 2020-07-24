Is it just me or do the days tend to fly by? The weekend is already here, and if you’re looking for some new food to try, movies to watch or books to read, I’ve got you covered.

Eats and drinks

Books

Pick up one of these six new paperbacks.

Do some last-minute reading for Moira’s Book Club, and catch up on her interview with author Sujata Massey.

Movies and TV

During 2020’s strange presidential race, take a look back at memorable films (and one series) that give us a peek into the peculiar business of running for the White House.

Check out this new documentary that pays loving tribute to the late John Lewis and his life of “Good Trouble.”

This has become the Summer of the Drive-in Movie, and several pop-ups have emerged in the Seattle area. Find a local drive-in theater to watch a movie at.

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

From Peacock to HBO Max, use this ultimate guide to navigate every major streaming service available now.

Get out of the house