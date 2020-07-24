Is it just me or do the days tend to fly by? The weekend is already here, and if you’re looking for some new food to try, movies to watch or books to read, I’ve got you covered.
Eats and drinks
- Get some takeout, perfect for a summer picnic, in Sunset Hill.
- Order an allegedly life-changing sandwich or these other takeout recommendations from our restaurant critic.
- Before you go out to a restaurant, read this firsthand account from servers who spoke candidly with us about what it’s like to work in a restaurant right now.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
- Try your hand at baking with this 50-year-old lemon cake recipe.
- Make these easy, five-ingredient tortillas at home.
Books
- Pick up one of these six new paperbacks.
- Do some last-minute reading for Moira’s Book Club, and catch up on her interview with author Sujata Massey.
Movies and TV
- During 2020’s strange presidential race, take a look back at memorable films (and one series) that give us a peek into the peculiar business of running for the White House.
- Check out this new documentary that pays loving tribute to the late John Lewis and his life of “Good Trouble.”
- This has become the Summer of the Drive-in Movie, and several pop-ups have emerged in the Seattle area. Find a local drive-in theater to watch a movie at.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- From Peacock to HBO Max, use this ultimate guide to navigate every major streaming service available now.
Get out of the house
- Explore Seattle with these 8 staycation ideas.
- Spruce up your garden with these fragrant plants.
- Need fresh air while maintaining social distance? Seattle outdoors folk suggest these hikes without the crowds.
