As temperatures rise and the skies clear in sunny Seattle, it feels like summer is finally here. Take some time to get fresh air and a little vitamin D outside; just remember to keep social distancing. Or if you opt to stay in this weekend, we’ve got you covered with a slew of activities.

Eats and drinks

Don’t feel confident cooking fish (or even choosing a fillet)? Here are some tips to get started.

Indulge your sweet tooth with a dessert tour through Bellevue.

And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Get lost in history with these four biographies of vastly different people, from Joseph McCarthy to Dorothy Day.

Pick up a copy of these other recently reviewed books that explore politics, social systems and more.

Movies, TV and streaming

Stream The Public Theater’s production of “The Line,” which tells harrowing tales from front-line COVID responders.

This has become the Summer of the Drive-in Movie, and several pop-ups have emerged in the Seattle area. Find a local drive-in theater to watch a movie at.

If you’re a music fanatic, catch these documentaries on jazz greats Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis

Watch these two new movie releases, reviewed by our movie critic.

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Stream the 2020 Virtual Seattle Bon Odori, a Japanese Buddhist festival that celebrates ancestors with a sense of gratitude and joy.

While you’re sitting in front of the TV, try doing these strengthening exercises.

Outdoors and socializing

Missing human connection? From socially distant hangouts to creative use of technology, take some tips from our staffers on how to spend time with others.

Ditch the car, don a mask and take the ferry to one of these three Kitsap County destinations for a day trip.

Fun with the family