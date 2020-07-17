As temperatures rise and the skies clear in sunny Seattle, it feels like summer is finally here. Take some time to get fresh air and a little vitamin D outside; just remember to keep social distancing. Or if you opt to stay in this weekend, we’ve got you covered with a slew of activities.
Eats and drinks
- Don’t feel confident cooking fish (or even choosing a fillet)? Here are some tips to get started.
- Indulge your sweet tooth with a dessert tour through Bellevue.
- And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Books
- Get lost in history with these four biographies of vastly different people, from Joseph McCarthy to Dorothy Day.
- Pick up a copy of these other recently reviewed books that explore politics, social systems and more.
Movies, TV and streaming
- Stream The Public Theater’s production of “The Line,” which tells harrowing tales from front-line COVID responders.
- This has become the Summer of the Drive-in Movie, and several pop-ups have emerged in the Seattle area. Find a local drive-in theater to watch a movie at.
- If you’re a music fanatic, catch these documentaries on jazz greats Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis
- Watch these two new movie releases, reviewed by our movie critic.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Stream the 2020 Virtual Seattle Bon Odori, a Japanese Buddhist festival that celebrates ancestors with a sense of gratitude and joy.
- While you’re sitting in front of the TV, try doing these strengthening exercises.
Outdoors and socializing
- Missing human connection? From socially distant hangouts to creative use of technology, take some tips from our staffers on how to spend time with others.
- Ditch the car, don a mask and take the ferry to one of these three Kitsap County destinations for a day trip.
Fun with the family
- Feeling stuck at home? Check out these virtual explorations of new lands and bright ideas with your kids.
- Send a submission to the Corona Multimedia Showcase, which seeks to display creative works by children from around the world reflecting their lives during the pandemic.
- Participate in our special kids edition of the Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge, inventing your own recipe using four mandatory ingredients.
