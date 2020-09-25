Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Fall is here!!! Personally, it’s my favorite time of the year, when the colors of the trees change and the rain returns. Here are some things you can do this lovely fall weekend. Of course, remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Eats and drinks

Movies, TV and music

  • Listen to this special new two-song release from Brandi Carlile and Soundgarden, and these other collaborations from Seattle artists.
  • Check out our updating list of fall arts events in the Seattle area.
  • Fall in love again with “Out of Sight,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”
  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Outdoors and fitness

  • If you’re looking to pick up a new sport, try out a game of pickleball at your local tennis court.
  • The Seahawks, Storm, Mariners and Sounders play this weekend, and while Seattle stadiums and arenas aren’t admitting spectators for the time being, you can still relive your favorite Seattle sports memories by taking this urban walk connecting the city’s sports centers and landmarks.

