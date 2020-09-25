Fall is here!!! Personally, it’s my favorite time of the year, when the colors of the trees change and the rain returns. Here are some things you can do this lovely fall weekend. Of course, remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Eats and drinks
- Celebrate the chilly fall days with this tomato soup recipe.
- Did you stock up on beans at the beginning of the pandemic? Here are some ideas for how to use them in your cooking.
- Partake in our new fall season of The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge, by creating new recipes using our four mandatory ingredients.
- Grab a glass from one of these eight new wine, beer and cider taprooms around the Seattle area.
- Want massive burritos, perfect takeout burgers and posh picnic-basket feasts? Try these neighborhood eats in Woodinville.
- Grab a meal at Ivar’s Salmon House before it closes its dining room.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies, TV and music
- Listen to this special new two-song release from Brandi Carlile and Soundgarden, and these other collaborations from Seattle artists.
- Check out our updating list of fall arts events in the Seattle area.
- Fall in love again with “Out of Sight,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Looking for something new to read? Here are six nonfiction titles, fresh out in paperback.
- Support your local bookstore, like Eagle Harbor Book Company on Bainbridge Island, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.
Outdoors and fitness
- If you’re looking to pick up a new sport, try out a game of pickleball at your local tennis court.
- The Seahawks, Storm, Mariners and Sounders play this weekend, and while Seattle stadiums and arenas aren’t admitting spectators for the time being, you can still relive your favorite Seattle sports memories by taking this urban walk connecting the city’s sports centers and landmarks.
