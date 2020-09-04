Happy Labor Day! Relish in the long weekend, but also take time to celebrate and recognize the ways that laborers uphold our country. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, most annual Labor Day events have been canceled, but there’s still lots you can do this weekend. Here are a few ideas to get started with.

Eats and drinks

Our food critic has taken on the daunting task of eating at 100 banh mi spots around the Seattle area. Try one of his favorites.

It’s supposed to be a sunny weekend! Spend a day eating in West Seattle with this list of delicious neighborhood eats.

Bake something new, like this savory green tomato pie.

Or if you’re opting for something sweet, try this take on homemade Ding Dong cupcakes.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Movies and TV

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services this week.

Or look ahead to everything new coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu this month.

Watch Disney’s long-awaited “Mulan” live-action remake, and read our review here.

Outdoors

Love it or hate it, running is one of the few fitness activities that’s possible to keep up under the constraints of social-distancing measures. If you’re new to running, here’s how to start.

Have an outdoors-related question you’ve always wondered about? Ask us here, and we may answer it in our new outdoors column — “Ask Ranger Rialto.”

Books

Stock your bookshelf with these four Seattle-based crime fiction titles.

Take some book recommendations from Seattle R&B artist Parisalexa.

Check out this interview with “The Testaments” author Margaret Atwood, ahead of her talk with Seattle Arts & Lectures.

Be on the look out for eight books from Washington authors, all coming out later this year.

Fun with family