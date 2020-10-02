Happy October! This year is flying by, with fall already in full swing. Whether you’re looking to cozy up inside or go out and enjoy the autumn weather, check out this list of things to do this weekend. Just remember to wear a mask and social distance!
Eats and drinks
- Try some delicious food and support eight new women-owned food stalls at Tukwila’s new Spice Bridge Food Hall, funded by a nonprofit that tries to help immigrant and refugee women get the resources and training they need to start their own food businesses!
- If you’re eating on a budget, check out our food critic Tan Vinh’s pick of four great foods for under $10 around the Seattle area.
- Also, summer may be over, but there’s still some semblance of sun, and you can still enjoy outdoor dining at these Seattle restaurants.
- Help us with our holiday project! Does your family have a special holiday recipe that’s been passed down through the generations? What does this special recipe mean to your family? Tell us here in our reader callout and your story may be featured later this fall.
- Sign up for fine-dining establishment Canlis’ latest endeavor during the pandemic: Canlis Community College.
- Celebrate fall flavors with this recipe for light, tender gnocchi with butter sage sauce.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Books
- Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first “Twilight” book, as we caught up with some longtime fans of the vampire saga who say the whole thing changed their lives.
- Embrace the incoming cool weather with these two chilling new crime-fiction books.
- Missing jazz in Seattle? Check out these three books about iconic female jazz musicians to get your fill.
- Read this interview with renowned mystery author Tana French ahead of her Oct. 12 talk with Seattle Arts and Lectures.
Movies and TV
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Fitness and outdoors
- As you prep for the onset of the rainy season, take some tips on how to start your own home gym and fitness routine.
- If you’re planning to ski this winter, check out when resorts are opening, and what precautions they’re taking amid the pandemic.
- Get into your garden with these tips on how to plant for fall and winter.
Arts, events and more
- Even though the coronavirus pandemic and, now, colder weather have limited social options, here are some creative suggestions for safe ways you can interact with other humans.
- Attend a virtual CroatiaFest, the Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals, and other online and in-person events around the Seattle area.
- Check out our updating list of other local fall arts events.
