Happy October! This year is flying by, with fall already in full swing. Whether you’re looking to cozy up inside or go out and enjoy the autumn weather, check out this list of things to do this weekend. Just remember to wear a mask and social distance!

Eats and drinks

Books

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first “Twilight” book, as we caught up with some longtime fans of the vampire saga who say the whole thing changed their lives.

Embrace the incoming cool weather with these two chilling new crime-fiction books.

Missing jazz in Seattle? Check out these three books about iconic female jazz musicians to get your fill.

Read this interview with renowned mystery author Tana French ahead of her Oct. 12 talk with Seattle Arts and Lectures.

Movies and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Fitness and outdoors

As you prep for the onset of the rainy season, take some tips on how to start your own home gym and fitness routine.

If you’re planning to ski this winter, check out when resorts are opening, and what precautions they’re taking amid the pandemic.

Get into your garden with these tips on how to plant for fall and winter.

Arts, events and more