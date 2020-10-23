Amy Wong
We’re gearing up for some freezing-cold temperatures this weekend, so here are some ideas for having fun and staying warm in the upcoming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Grab some street food from one of Seattle’s food trucks, which have gotten creative to maintain business amid the pandemic.
  • Try takeout from one of these restaurant recommendations courtesy of food critic Bethany Jean Clement.
  • Get your spooky on with this recipe for easy-to-make haunted-house glass window cookies.
  • For these dark fall days, make this homemade cream of mushroom soup — plus comfort-food supreme Fancy Tuna Noodle Casserole.
  • Check out the winners of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge, who all came up with some pretty creative meals. Maybe they will inspire you to participate in Round 3 of the cooking competition.
  • Read and laugh over this dinner-at-a-movie pairing of Din Tai Fung’s “Full Moon Feast” and Netflix’s “Over the Moon.” Then get take out, watch the movie and see if you agree.
  • Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Movies and TV

Outdoors

Arts and community

