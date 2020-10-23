We’re gearing up for some freezing-cold temperatures this weekend, so here are some ideas for having fun and staying warm in the upcoming days.

Eats and drinks

Grab some street food from one of Seattle’s food trucks, which have gotten creative to maintain business amid the pandemic.

Try takeout from one of these restaurant recommendations courtesy of food critic Bethany Jean Clement.

Get your spooky on with this recipe for easy-to-make haunted-house glass window cookies.

For these dark fall days, make this homemade cream of mushroom soup — plus comfort-food supreme Fancy Tuna Noodle Casserole.

Check out the winners of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge, who all came up with some pretty creative meals. Maybe they will inspire you to participate in Round 3 of the cooking competition.

Read and laugh over this dinner-at-a-movie pairing of Din Tai Fung’s “Full Moon Feast” and Netflix’s “Over the Moon.” Then get take out, watch the movie and see if you agree.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Join Moira’s Book Club and read “Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger.

Get ready for Halloween and embrace autumn with this diverse group of six spooky, odd and just-plain-weird tales.

Or if you’re looking for something scarier, read one of these four new horror books.

Cozy up on the couch with these six paperbacks as weather around Seattle gets cooler.

Movies and TV

Catch Bellingham-raised grocery store buyer Angelique Munoz compete on the ABC revival of “Supermarket Sweep” Sunday night.

If you’re thinking about visiting a recently reopened movie theater, here’s which ones are open and what to expect.

Fall in love again with “Mudbound,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Take this 5-mile walk between Interbay and Ballard, and along the way check out some of Seattle’s best breweries.

Get through these chilly days by practicing the Scandinavian concept known as friluftsliv, which translates most directly to “free-air life.”

Arts and community