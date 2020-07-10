Amy Wong
We’re in for a cool, and possibly rainy, July weekend, but it’s still a weekend nevertheless! You may feel inclined to stay home to escape the gloom or for health reasons, but whether you venture into your neighborhood or stay indoors, here are some things you can do to fill your time.

Eats and drinks

  • Have you bought a community supported agriculture box this summer? Here’s what to do with its abundance of produce.
  • Head over to Rainier Valley or Kirkland for some of the Seattle area’s best Indochinese food.
  • And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
  • Try this recipe for delicious shrimp and grits, courtesy of former “MasterChef Junior” competitor and Seattle middle schooler Sadie Davis-Suskind.
  • Make this super-easy recipe for the perfect lemon icebox pie.
  • Pick up some new vegan and vegetarian recipes from these creative home chefs who participated in the final edition of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge. It challenged Seattle Times readers to make a dish from tofu, boxed cereal, cherries and spinach!

Books

TV, movies and music

Fun with the family

Outdoors and fitness

  • Don’t have a car, but getting restless indoors? Here are six options for activities in Seattle that don’t require anything more than your feet to reach (or maybe a bike).
  • Get some fresh air and exercise outside, but make sure you keep your distance from others. If you opt to wear a mask while exercising, here’s how three face-covering options stack up.
