We’re in for a cool, and possibly rainy, July weekend, but it’s still a weekend nevertheless! You may feel inclined to stay home to escape the gloom or for health reasons, but whether you venture into your neighborhood or stay indoors, here are some things you can do to fill your time.

Eats and drinks

Books

Pick up one of these fun, delightful beach reads, even if you’re not actually going to the beach.

Ready to get away? Pop in your headphones and escape into seven different worlds with this month’s audiobook picks.

TV, movies and music

Fun with the family

See some wildlife at the recently reopened Woodland Park Zoo.

Party with the stars, listen to the wind and do these other fun activities with your kids.

Outdoors and fitness