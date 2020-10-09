Another weekend is here already. If you’re looking for ways to pass the time, here are some ideas for things you can do in your home or out in your community in these upcoming days.

Eats and drinks

Check out the winners of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge, who all came up with some pretty creative 30-minute meals. Maybe they will inspire you to participate in Round 2 of the cooking competition.

Try decadent sushi, craveable nut bars and wonderfully messy sandwiches on Bainbridge Island.

Make this fall favorite recipe: creamy caramel mousse with roasted apples.

Craving even more sweet fall foods? Whip up this recipe for Fleur de Sel Caramels.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Have a family holiday recipe to share? We’re looking for some intergenerational favorites. Tell us about yours and we might follow up with you for an interview.

Books

Consider one of these three new translated fiction titles for your next bookshelf pick.

Pick up one of these six books, fresh out in paperback, that are worth your time this autumn.

Check out this selection of audiobooks written by Native American authors.

Movies, TV and arts

Americans have disagreed over a lot of issues in our nation’s history. Stream “Mrs. America,” “Lincoln” and other productions that focus on telling the stories of a nation divided.

Fall in love again with “Bull Durham,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Check out our updating list of other local fall arts events.

Outdoors and fitness

Want to try trail running? Kirkland’s Bridle Trails State Park is a great place to start.

Visit the Seattle Japanese Garden (which turns 60 years old this year) within the Washington Park Arboretum.

Family and kids