Happy Memorial Day weekend! Even as we continue to stay home, there are still ways that you can celebrate. Check out this list of Memorial Day activities, foods, entertainment options and more that you can do in the upcoming days.

Memorial Day

Sadie Davis-Suskind, a former “MasterChef Junior” contestant and Seattle native, shares her recipes for French Potato Salad and Peach Caprese Salad, perfect side dishes for your socially distanced Memorial Day cookout.

Find how to celebrate Northwest Folklife, the Mill Creek Memorial Day Ceremony and other summer events online.

Eats and drinks

Who says you can’t play with your food? Try these edible science experiments at home that will keep your whole family entertained.

For a sweet treat, make your own ice cream. All you need is heavy cream, sugar, a Mason jar and strong forearms.

Bake these irresistible almond cookies with a slightly crunchy-chewy edge.

Or find something to order from our updating list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery that you can sort by neighborhood.

Streaming entertainment and fitness

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Find a new fitness class. Since everything is online, you can try out instructors around the country and even the world.

Books