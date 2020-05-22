Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Happy Memorial Day weekend! Even as we continue to stay home, there are still ways that you can celebrate. Check out this list of Memorial Day activities, foods, entertainment options and more that you can do in the upcoming days.

Memorial Day

  • Sadie Davis-Suskind, a former “MasterChef Junior” contestant and Seattle native, shares her recipes for French Potato Salad and Peach Caprese Salad, perfect side dishes for your socially distanced Memorial Day cookout.
  • Find how to celebrate Northwest Folklife, the Mill Creek Memorial Day Ceremony and other summer events online.

Eats and drinks

Streaming entertainment and fitness

Books

  • Participate in Moira’s Book Club, by picking up a copy of “Dear Committee Members,” by Julie Schumacher.
  • Building your summer reading list? Check out these five book recommendations from Bill Gates.
  • This may be particularly ambitious, but have you thought about writing a novel? Take some tips from Seattle author Elizabeth George on how to start writing.

