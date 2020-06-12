Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Another weekend is here and with King County having moved into modified Phase 1, you can consider venturing outside a little bit more if you’re feeling healthy. Regardless whether you’re staying home, or getting out in your community, here are some things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Books

  • As protests in Seattle and around the country, continue in response to the death of George Floyd, and years of police violence against Black people, take time to learn more about race in America. Check out more than 20 must-read books to learn more about Black history, racism and social justice.
  • Audiobooks are a great resource as well. Listen to these six audiobooks that amplify Black voices.
  • If your kids or other young people you know want to learn more about race, racism and police violence, check out these reading recommendations.
  • Or pick up one of these other new paperbacks.

Movies, television and streaming

  • Check out these two movie recommendations from our critic Moira Macdonald.
  • Has mental health been on your mind? Watch one of these eight films that explore psychotherapy and emotional stability.
  • Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
  • Stream The Royal Room’s Staycation Festival on Sunday night, which features performances from musicians all over the world.

Fun with the family

Fitness and outdoors

  • If you are in an at-risk group and aren’t comfortable going out in public yet, consider these tips for older adults to maintain fitness while following stay-at-home recommendations.
  • Take a hike without putting yourself or others at a health risk by walking on one of these less-crowded trails.

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

