Editor’s note: Ardra Arwin, 9, is a third grader and resident of the East Renton Highlands. This poem, reflecting her longing to play at a nearby playground and see friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently chosen as a winner in the kids category of King County Library System’s Rhyme On! contest.
Let’s not go out and play!
The sun is shining so nice and bright
Spring blossoms sparkling through the sunlight!
I open up my windows,
And feel the fresh air
Oh, I have waited for this so long,
Spring is in the Air!
The bunnies and birdies,
Busy at play
The breeze that blows,
Through the trees that sway!
But when all is so nice and bright,
I wonder why the playgrounds are so dull and quiet!
No one on the streets
No one in the park
The swings are empty
It is tearing me apart!
I miss my buddies,
I miss going to school
It is going to be summer soon
But there is no one going to the pool!
I ask my mother
Why can’t I go out and play?
She tells me
There are scary viruses
That will catch us like a prey!!
What can we do?
We stay at home.
I watch my baby brother
And play all day at home!
Mommy makes me feel nice
She bakes me my favorite cookies and pies.
Daddy says he has a lot of work to do
But I know that, he loves me a lot too!
So when I look out the windows,
I just want to go out and play
Back on those swings
Swinging so high
Racing down with my bike
All the way I like!
Soon it will be summer
And I’ll be able to go to the beach
For mommy and daddy tell me
That we may have to take a flu shot, each!
So until then I say —
“Let’s not go out and play!”