With coronavirus cases rapidly rising in Washington state and around the country once again, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions on Nov. 15 in hope of slowing the spread as the upcoming winter and holiday season threaten to make the situation worse.

Below is a list of the new restrictions in effect for all counties from Monday, Nov. 16 at midnight through Monday, Dec. 14. For the official guidelines and more information, visit the governor’s website*

Indoor gatherings

Indoor gatherings outside one’s household are prohibited, unless:

participants quarantine for 14 days prior to the gathering, or

quarantine for seven days and receive a negative COVID-19 test within two days of the planned gathering.

*A “household” is defined as individuals who reside in the same domicile

Outdoor social gatherings

Outdoor gatherings should be limited to no more than five people from outside your household.

Restaurants and bars

Indoor service is now prohibited beginning 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Outdoor dining and to-go service is allowed. No more than five people per table are allowed when dining outdoors.

Fitness facilities and gyms

No indoor operations are allowed. Outdoor fitness classes may still occur, but must follow the outdoor gathering guidelines above.

Entertainment (Bowling centers, movie theaters and museums/zoos/aquariums)

Indoor service at bowling centers, movie theaters and museums/zoos/aquariums is prohibited. Drive-in movie theaters may still operate under the current drive-in movie theater guidance.

Real estate

Open houses are not permitted.

Weddings and funerals

No more than 30 people are allowed at ceremonies. Receptions are prohibited.

In-store retail

Indoor occupancy must be limited to 25% and any food court seating is prohibited.

Religious services

Indoor occupancy must be limited to 25%, or no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. Congregation members/attendees must wear facial coverings at all times and congregation singing is prohibited. Choirs, bands or ensembles are not allowed to perform during service. Vocal or instrumental soloists are permitted to perform, and vocal soloists may have a single accompanist. Outdoor services must follow the outdoor dining guidance (see above).

Professional services

Employees must work from home when possible and close offices to the public. If they remain open, occupancy is restricted to 25%.

Personal services (hairstylists, barbers, tattoo artists, salons, etc.)

Occupancy at these businesses must be limited to 25%.

Long-term care facilities

Only outdoor visits are permitted. Exceptions can be made for essential support and end-of-life care.

Youth (school and non-school) and adult sporting activities

Sporting activities are limited to outdoor-only for intra-team practices and athletes must wear masks.