Merry Christmas! Whether you’re celebrating or not today, here are some activities you can do in your home or around the community this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Use up your candy canes with this recipe for peppermint meringue cookies.

Stock up on bargain wines from Costco; here are the best ones to buy, and the ones to skip.

Or grab some to-go drinks from these 11 new taprooms and wine bars that have opened in and around the Seattle area.

Warm up your home with this recipe for hot cocoa bombs.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

If you’re looking for takeout today, here are Seattle-area restaurants open on Christmas.

Holidays and events

Are you spending the holidays? Use these tips to embrace the pause and choose your own holiday happy.

Participate in Pacific Science Center’s virtual field trip programs, and check out these other in-person and virtual events around the Seattle area.

Test your puzzle skills with this holiday maze.

Catch up on our full guide to the 2020 holiday season.

Books

Pick up a new read from this list of books that got Seattle-area booksellers through 2020.

Join Moira’s Book Club ahead of the next discussion in January.

Movies and TV

If you’re looking to shake up your seasonal viewing, here are some recommendations for some non-traditional holiday movies.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Stream two of 2020’s most anticipated movies: “Wonder Woman 1984” and Pixar’s “Soul.”

Outdoors