Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Happy Friday, everyone! We are in for a chilly January weekend, so bundle up, hunker down and check out our list of activities you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Dining on a budget? Try these five dishes for under $10 recommended by our food critic.
  • Head to Columbia City for tofu banh mi, coffee with intriguing salty cheese foam and more great neighborhood eats.
  • Make this chili recipe for a warming, meaty, versatile bowl of goodness.
  • Preserve your fruits with this recipe for apple butter.
  • Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

  • Check out a great indie book store at Oh Hello Again on Capitol Hill.
  • Looking for your next job? Check out Seattle Public Library’s jobs search program.
  • Add these six new paperbacks to your reading list.
  • Watch Pacific Northwest Book Award winner E.J. Koh discuss the paperback reissue of “The Magical Language of Others” in a virtual event with Elliott Bay Book Co.
  • Check out books from Seattle Public Library, as they’ve expanded curbside service to 13 branches.

Movies, music and TV

  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
  • Check out The Head and the Heart’s live album and film from their 2019 performance at Pike Place Market.
  • Fall in love again with “Lone Star,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Outdoors and fitness

  • Amid Seattle’s winter gray and a pandemic, here are some tips on how to get up the motivation to start and keep a workout routine.
  • Just as much as adults, kids need something to look forward to in these dark months. Make the most of it with these fun and inexpensive activities.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories