Happy Friday, everyone! We are in for a chilly January weekend, so bundle up, hunker down and check out our list of activities you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Dining on a budget? Try these five dishes for under $10 recommended by our food critic.

Head to Columbia City for tofu banh mi, coffee with intriguing salty cheese foam and more great neighborhood eats.

Make this chili recipe for a warming, meaty, versatile bowl of goodness.

Preserve your fruits with this recipe for apple butter.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Check out a great indie book store at Oh Hello Again on Capitol Hill.

Looking for your next job? Check out Seattle Public Library’s jobs search program.

Add these six new paperbacks to your reading list.

Watch Pacific Northwest Book Award winner E.J. Koh discuss the paperback reissue of “The Magical Language of Others” in a virtual event with Elliott Bay Book Co.

Check out books from Seattle Public Library, as they’ve expanded curbside service to 13 branches.

Movies, music and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Check out The Head and the Heart’s live album and film from their 2019 performance at Pike Place Market.

Fall in love again with “Lone Star,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Outdoors and fitness