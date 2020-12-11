Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah or getting ready for the other upcoming holidays, there’s lots to do this weekend! Check out this list of activities you can do at home in your community.

Eats and drinks

Visit these restaurants in Tukwila for take out of comforting Somali classics, Vietnamese broken rice and crave-worthy pupusas.

Warm up your home with this recipe for Brown Butter Spiced Shortbread cookies.

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Brace yourself for cold winter nights with these six epic classics, retold in audiobooks.

Wrap up holiday shopping and check your neighborhood bookstore for these six paperbacks.

Find a recommendation from Bill Gates’ five favorite books from 2020.

Movies and TV

Stream a performance by local arts groups on your own TV.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Holidays