Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah or getting ready for the other upcoming holidays, there’s lots to do this weekend! Check out this list of activities you can do at home in your community.

Eats and drinks

  • Visit these restaurants in Tukwila for take out of comforting Somali classics, Vietnamese broken rice and crave-worthy pupusas.
  • Warm up your home with this recipe for Brown Butter Spiced Shortbread cookies.
  • Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes.
  • Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Movies and TV

  • Stream a performance by local arts groups on your own TV.
  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Holidays

  • Overcome your inner Grinch and listen to some cheerful tunes with this guide to holiday music by Washington state artists.
  • Watch an online holiday production or consult this list of other in-person and virtual events happening around the Seattle area.
  • Check out these other virtual and socially distant ways to meet Santa.
  • Attend one of these holiday events in the Seattle area.
