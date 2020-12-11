Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah or getting ready for the other upcoming holidays, there’s lots to do this weekend! Check out this list of activities you can do at home in your community.
Eats and drinks
- Visit these restaurants in Tukwila for take out of comforting Somali classics, Vietnamese broken rice and crave-worthy pupusas.
- Warm up your home with this recipe for Brown Butter Spiced Shortbread cookies.
- Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes.
- Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
Books
- Brace yourself for cold winter nights with these six epic classics, retold in audiobooks.
- Wrap up holiday shopping and check your neighborhood bookstore for these six paperbacks.
- Find a recommendation from Bill Gates’ five favorite books from 2020.
Movies and TV
- Stream a performance by local arts groups on your own TV.
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Outdoors
- Get out on the trails with this list of 10 Washington snowshoeing routes to help you get out (and spread out) this winter.
- Or check out one of these six great cross-country ski areas close to Seattle. Here’s how they’re adapting amid the pandemic.
- Send in your outdoors questions to our newsroom mascot, Ranger Rialto, and we’ll find an expert to give you answers. This latest edition covers otter spotting and king tides.
- Get your art fix by visiting these outdoor sculpture gardens in Western Washington.
Holidays
- Overcome your inner Grinch and listen to some cheerful tunes with this guide to holiday music by Washington state artists.
- Watch an online holiday production or consult this list of other in-person and virtual events happening around the Seattle area.
- Check out these other virtual and socially distant ways to meet Santa.
- Attend one of these holiday events in the Seattle area.
