Happy December! As we continue to stay home and stay healthy, here are some socially distant activities you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Books and writing

Spice up your reading list with our columnist’s 10 favorite 2020 crime novels.

If the abundant screen time involved in online school has your young writer frustrated or weary, here are some ways to get them excited about writing again, no screens involved.

Movies and TV

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Fall in love again with “A Simple Plan,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Holidays

Stream a virtual holiday show — including “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol” and more — from one of Seattle’s local performing arts groups.

Start your shopping early with these 10 delicious Pacific Northwest-themed food gifts for happier pandemic holidays.

Outdoors and fitness