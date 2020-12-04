Happy December! As we continue to stay home and stay healthy, here are some socially distant activities you can do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Pick up takeout from one of these spots recommended by food critic Tan Vinh.
- Try ramen, Indian takeout and other great neighborhood eats in Issaquah.
- Get some inspiration for Thanksgiving leftovers with these Pantry Kitchen Challenge creations.
- Treat yourself with this recipe for a decadent powdered donut cake.
- Or try this recipe for gooey molten chocolate lava cake.
Books and writing
- Spice up your reading list with our columnist’s 10 favorite 2020 crime novels.
- If the abundant screen time involved in online school has your young writer frustrated or weary, here are some ways to get them excited about writing again, no screens involved.
Movies and TV
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Fall in love again with “A Simple Plan,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”
Holidays
- Stream a virtual holiday show — including “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol” and more — from one of Seattle’s local performing arts groups.
- Start your shopping early with these 10 delicious Pacific Northwest-themed food gifts for happier pandemic holidays.
Outdoors and fitness
- Hit the slopes as the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass plan to open this weekend.
- Get inspired by this Seattle woman who’s on a pandemic-inspired mission to get everyone to jump rope.
