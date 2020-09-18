The smoky air is maybe(?) clearing out a bit this weekend in the Seattle area as the weather clears and we expect more rain. Consider continuing to stay inside and fill your time with this week’s roundup of activities.

Eats and drinks

For Rosh Hashana, celebrate the sweetness of life with this recipe for apple and honey challah.

Pick up a doughnut from one of our four favorite neighborhood shops around Seattle.

If you or someone you know is in need, look to one of these area restaurants offering free or low-cost lunches for kids.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Movies, music and TV

“In my mind, Jimi was in a lot of ways the first grunge superstar,” says rocker Ayron Jones. Seattle music icon Jimi Hendrix continues to shape the Seattle music scene decades after his death. Also, he doesn’t get enough credit for helping to usher in the grunge scene. To commemorate 50 years since the death of rock trailblazer Hendrix, check out this roundup of books, albums and movies to get to know the late legend.

A concert featuring Naked Giants with Acid Tongue, hosted by KEXP DJ Greg Vandy and benefiting the #saveourstages effort, starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at in.live/vandy.

Enjoy two performances by the All-Star Orchestra, led by longtime Seattle Symphony maestro Gerard Schwarz, airing on KCTS 9.

Watch the Emmy Awards this Sunday at 5 p.m., and keep your eye out for these nominees with Seattle ties.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Join Moira’s Book Club and start reading “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, our 12th book club selection. We’ll discuss the book on Oct. 14.

When a book just isn’t enough, turn to this page-turning book-within-a-book recommendation.

The prolific Claudia Rankine took some time to chat with us about writing, race in the U.S. and her new book, “Just Us.”

Mental health

When will we hit rock bottom? It might happen soon, as we near the six-month mark of Washington’s stay-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic — plus our many other plagues of the moment — has pushed millions of people to the mental edge in Washington. If you’re looking for help, utilize this list of resources.

Events