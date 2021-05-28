Amy Wong
Enjoy the Memorial Day weekend with this roundup of activities you can do in the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

  • Head to Edmonds for two new waterfront restaurants and some great Korean fried chicken.
  • Friday is National Burger Day! Get a free burger from Uneeda Burger, or hit up some of Seattle’s other great burger spots.
  • Don’t want to go out? Stay home and try making these salmon burgers with pickle mayo for the Memorial Day holiday.
  • Check out new pizza spots, bakeries and more in this roundup of 29 new restaurants that have opened in Seattle.

Books

  • Play 2021 Summer Book Bingo — download your card here and get reading for your chance to win prizes. If you need some help finding books, check out these recommendations.
  • Let your kids join in on Book Bingo, too! Download cards here and also find recommendations from a local middle school librarian.
  • Looking for some great summer reading? Here are eight page-turners to start.
  • This Sunday marks 50 years since Mariner 9 set off for Mars. Explore space from your sofa with these four books.

Outdoors and travel

  • Take a quiet walk at this hidden beach, which links Golden Gardens and Carkeek Park.
  • Consider these five low-elevation Washington state hikes over Memorial Day weekend.
  • Brace for a busy Memorial Day travel weekend across Washington — here’s a guide to navigating it.

Arts and entertainment

