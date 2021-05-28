Enjoy the Memorial Day weekend with this roundup of activities you can do in the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Head to Edmonds for two new waterfront restaurants and some great Korean fried chicken.

Friday is National Burger Day! Get a free burger from Uneeda Burger, or hit up some of Seattle’s other great burger spots.

Don’t want to go out? Stay home and try making these salmon burgers with pickle mayo for the Memorial Day holiday.

Check out new pizza spots, bakeries and more in this roundup of 29 new restaurants that have opened in Seattle.

Play 2021 Summer Book Bingo — download your card here and get reading for your chance to win prizes. If you need some help finding books, check out these recommendations.

Let your kids join in on Book Bingo, too! Download cards here and also find recommendations from a local middle school librarian.

Looking for some great summer reading? Here are eight page-turners to start.

This Sunday marks 50 years since Mariner 9 set off for Mars. Explore space from your sofa with these four books.

Outdoors and travel

Take a quiet walk at this hidden beach, which links Golden Gardens and Carkeek Park.

Consider these five low-elevation Washington state hikes over Memorial Day weekend.

Brace for a busy Memorial Day travel weekend across Washington — here’s a guide to navigating it.

Arts and entertainment