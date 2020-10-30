Happy Halloween weekend! The holiday is looking a lot different this year amid the pandemic, but there are still many ways that you can celebrate safely. Here are some ideas to get you started, and other activities you can do this weekend around the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Grab a bottle of one of these less-than-$20 wines, which are some of the best picks from 2020.

Find somewhere new to eat during Seattle Restaurant Week (takeout available).

From pizza to fried chicken, try one of these critic-picked family meal deals from around the Seattle area.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants, which you can sort by neighborhood.

Movies, TV and books

Read some fresh crime fiction from a King County investigator and two veteran journalists.

Get reading inspiration from science educator Bill Nye, who’s shared what’s on his bookshelf.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Arts and community

Outdoors