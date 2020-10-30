Happy Halloween weekend! The holiday is looking a lot different this year amid the pandemic, but there are still many ways that you can celebrate safely. Here are some ideas to get you started, and other activities you can do this weekend around the Seattle area.
Halloween
- Looking for last-minute costumes? Check out these ideas for face-mask-friendly costumes.
- If you’re celebrating Halloween at home, here are some tricks for making treats with kids.
- Bake a batch of these Mummy Hand Pies or haunted-house glass window cookies to get into the Halloween spirit.
- Have a monster movie mash with these classic horror films.
- Embrace autumn with this diverse group of six spooky tales and five fresh horror books.
- Find some inspiration from these readers, who shared how they’re planning to celebrate Halloween in this pandemic year.
- Join a virtual, Halloween-themed camping trip, learn about ghosts in Pike Place Market and check out these other online and in-person events around the Seattle area.
- Are you a maze master? Test your skills with this Halloween maze, which you can also download and color.
Eats and drinks
- Grab a bottle of one of these less-than-$20 wines, which are some of the best picks from 2020.
- Find somewhere new to eat during Seattle Restaurant Week (takeout available).
- From pizza to fried chicken, try one of these critic-picked family meal deals from around the Seattle area.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants, which you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies, TV and books
- Read some fresh crime fiction from a King County investigator and two veteran journalists.
- Get reading inspiration from science educator Bill Nye, who’s shared what’s on his bookshelf.
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Arts and community
- Make friends! Some newcomers to Seattle shared how they’ve forged meaningful friendships — even during the pandemic.
- Watch Music of Remembrance’s “To Life!” concert, which honors four musicians who survived the Holocaust.
- Visit MoPOP’s recently reopened “Body of Work: Tattoo Culture” exhibition.
- See “Story Porch,” the newest exhibition at Wa Na Wari in the Central District.
- Check out our updating list of other local fall arts events.
Outdoors
- Use these tips from Seattle-area experts to help outfit your bike for the upcoming rainy season.
- Prepare your garden now to weather whatever winter might throw at it.
