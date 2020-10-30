Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Happy Halloween weekend! The holiday is looking a lot different this year amid the pandemic, but there are still many ways that you can celebrate safely. Here are some ideas to get you started, and other activities you can do this weekend around the Seattle area.

Halloween

Eats and drinks

Movies, TV and books

  • Read some fresh crime fiction from a King County investigator and two veteran journalists.
  • Get reading inspiration from science educator Bill Nye, who’s shared what’s on his bookshelf.
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Arts and community

Outdoors

