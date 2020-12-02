Seattle Dating Scene features readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle. For our next feature, follow this prompt: Describe the best, worst or most interesting date you’ve ever been on.

By Thursday, Dec. 10, please email your submissions to dating@seattletimes.com or submit them via Instagram direct message to @dating_in_seattle, and they may be published in a future edition of The Mix.

__________________________________________________________________________

Dating Question of the Month

When should you bring your partner home with you to meet the family? In an informal poll, a plurality of @Dating_in_Seattle followers said that one should date their partner for at least nine months before bringing them home for the holidays.

We asked readers: Tell us about a time you brought your significant other home for the holidays. How did you prepare them to meet your family? How did it go?

Here’s what people said.

Answers have been edited for spelling and clarity.

“My parents are super into politics, and if someone said they voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary they may think my partner is a ‘Bernie Bro,’ ha-ha. Some of my relatives are also more conservative and I just have to be careful around them!”

— Lucy

“The entire visit to my girlfriend’s family home was fantastic, until they asked me to say grace … I’m an atheist.”

— Miguel

“My husband wouldn’t bring me home until his parents could pronounce my name properly.”

— Anonymous

“I told my date ahead of time some things they have in common with family members so they have something to talk about besides myself!”

— Gina

“Seriously … just staying at a hotel if you have the means to is the best advice I’ve ever gotten.”

— Teresa

“If I [were] taking a date home for the holidays, I would tell them that my family supports Trump. I would prepare them by reminding them that if politics come up to shift focus to common ground, even if it means something more superficial. The holidays are stressful enough without dividing us further.”

— Mark

“I went to my boyfriend’s parents’ house years ago and his brother accidentally called me his ex’s name and continued to tell stories about her. … He was 10 years old though, so I didn’t say anything and laughed about it later.”

— Anonymous

“My ex was on painkillers from a surgery he’d recently had. He peed the bed in his sleep … my childhood bed.”

— Brooke

“My family is Mormon. They’ll try to convert you before dinner is over.”

— Ben

“I would tell my date how to win my parents over and how to say hello to them in my parents’ first language. They would need to learn how to say hello and thank you in Urdu, eat all the food my mom gave them (even if they’re full), and compliment my mom’s cooking.”

— Aleenah

“My advice for bringing someone home for the first time to meet your family is to make sure to set aside time for just you and them outside of the house without parents/family.”

— Alexandra

“I gave my date a code word for when they needed help getting out of an awkward situation.”

— Amber

“My ex was so tall, my mom always had house projects for him when he came over for the holidays.”

— Sierra

“There’s not much prep. Just breathe, be yourself and try not to curate the experiences. Be present, in the moment and authentic.”

— Jules

