How to Seattle

What does someone moving to Seattle need to get settled in as smoothly as possible? Some hiking boots, a sun lamp, a reusable travel mug, a rain jacket?

We’ve covered Seattle’s unspoken rules, local lingo and how to melt to Freeze.

Now, we want to know the essentials that should go in a welcome-to-Seattle gift basket. Let us know your ideas in the form below or email Sarah-Mae McCullough at smccullough@seattletimes.com. Your response, lightly edited for length and grammar, may be included in a future edition of How to Seattle.