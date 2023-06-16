In 2023, lawmakers in nearly every state proposed bills that would restrict transgender people’s rights. Washington, a state often seen as a safe harbor where LGBTQ+ people can live authentically and access gender-affirming care, was among them. Conservative state lawmakers proposed three anti-trans bills, but none moved out of committee.

“We’re in an environment where transgender people have become a punching bag for the Republican Party across the country with anti-transgender legislation in a lot of states,” said state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle. “Washington, by contrast, has taken several steps to protect trans folks and stands in a pretty dramatic contrast to that trend.”

By the end of Washington’s 2023 legislative session, five bills intended to directly support transgender people in the state were signed into law.

Here’s a look at what protections and rights trans people are afforded in Washington:

Current state of transgender rights in WA

The Washington Law Against Discrimination prohibits discriminating against any LGBTQ+ person based on their gender expression or identity when they’re at work, attending public school, seeking housing, using a restroom that aligns with their gender identity, or accessing public services, among other areas. The law also aims to protect LGBTQ+ people from violence and harassment of students motivated by how someone identifies or expresses their gender.

LGBTQ+ Washingtonians can also change the gender noted on their birth certificates with a notarized and signed form. As of 2018, residents also have the option to use the “X” nonbinary gender marker instead of just “M” for male or “F” for female.

Advertising

In 2021, state leaders passed the Gender Affirming Treatment Act to ensure that gender-affirming surgeries, some of which insurance companies often consider cosmetic procedures, are covered by health insurance. Previously, insurance companies denied coverage for some of these procedures, even doctor-prescribed treatments.

What’s new in 2023?

Since April, Gov. Jay Inslee signed five bills into law that affirm trans people’s rights, including protection from school harassment, privacy when they change their names and access to gender-affirming and reproductive health care.

Trans youth shelters

Senate Bill 5599 allows youth shelters to delay contacting a runaway or unsheltered child’s parents if they are seeking protected health services such as reproductive care or gender-affirming treatment, which ranges from talk therapy to surgery. This change, which drew hundreds of protesters to the Capitol in April, builds on an existing law that made parental contact exemptions in cases of abuse or neglect.

“I think a big part of the backlash we saw with this bill is that our trans community is a small part of the population, so not everyone has a personal relationship with a trans person,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett.

Quincy Tyson, Tacoma Rainbow Center’s executive director, said the organization supported the bill because it supports youth and their families and creates safe spaces for kids. It would also be one of the shelters that this law applies to if a trans youth wished to seek shelter for any of the reasons outlined in the law.

While many state leaders across the country are “taking a stand against the people they serve” by pushing to limit trans people’s rights, Tyson said he hopes Washington’s new health protection law will be seen by the rest of the country as a meaningful way to support trans youth.

Advertising

Name changes and privacy

Senate Bill 5028 also drew national attention to the state Legislature. The new law allows someone to change their name anywhere in the state and simultaneously seal the records to protect their privacy. In the past, a person could only change their name in the district they live in, and records like their old name and mailing address could only be sealed if valid safety concerns were found.

In addition to LGBTQ+ people seeking new names in line with their gender identities, the law could also help other vulnerable groups including emancipated minors, refugees and domestic violence survivors, said Pedersen, the bill’s primary sponsor.

Pedersen said a friend from Arizona read an article about his name change bill and told him that, “It was hope for people all across the country” whose elected leaders are headed “in the opposite direction.”

House Bill 1155, or the My Health, My Data Act, sets up safeguards for health information that consumers provide to companies — such as makers of period-tracking apps — and prohibits zeroing in on the location of health providers via geofencing in order to find and collect health data about consumers.

House Bill 1469, or the SHIELD Law, aims to protect patients from persecution and other legal action originating in other states for seeking gender-affirming care and reproductive health services, including abortions.

Jaelynn Scott, executive director at Lavender Rights Project, said that while these laws are fairly comprehensive, state lawmakers must ensure the most vulnerable groups in Washington’s LGBTQ+ communities such as Black trans and Native two-spirit people have the same financial access to gender-affirming treatment as wealthier out-of-state patients seeking care.

Advertising

While there is much national concern about gender-affirming care amid the flurry of anti-trans legislation nationally, the reality is that many people can’t access these treatments due to financial limitations, as well as a lack of practitioners providing this care in their area, said Danni Askini, co-executive director of national programs at advocacy group Gender Justice League.

In comparison to other parts of the nation, Washington does have more comprehensive protections for trans people, Scott said, but Washington legislators need to be more vocal in their support of trans communities.

“There’s a lot of frustrations that they’re not speaking with boldness about what they’re doing to protect their residents,” Scott said. “Nationwide, other states and people across the country need to know so people know what the law is and what applies to us.”

When Inslee signed the SHIELD Law, for example, none of the trans organizations who worked on the bill were invited or knew of the signing, Scott said.

“The governor spoke very strongly on the reproductive justice side of the bill but the other half of the bill is gender-affirming care,” Scott said. “What’s odd though is that they’re not willing to be bold, given that it is Washington state and [it has] progressive values, why are they so opposed to speaking for trans people now?”

In an emailed response, representatives from Inslee’s office said that they defer to lawmakers to make invitations to bill signings due to staffing capacity.

Sponsored

Student safety

House Bill 1207, an existing law, looks to prevent and respond to harassment, intimidation, bullying and discrimination in schools. Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, added an amendment to the original bill that specifically protects transgender students from discrimination and harassment due to their gender identity.

Advocates’ and lawmakers’ hopes for the future

In the coming legislative session, LGBTQ+ Washingtonians’ lived experiences will drive what laws are proposed to support and protect them, Pedersen said.

As such, advocates and community leaders from Washington’s trans communities will convene later this summer to assess what fights are lurking ahead.

“I’m very proud of living here in Washington state, when you look at the political climate nationally,” Pedersen said. “This is just a testament to the work that the LGBTQ+ community has done in the last 15 to 20 years to tell our stories and understand what is at stake.”

Liias said an area of improvement that Washington should focus on is to allow trans youth access to appropriate shelter and medical care.

“We know from data that there is an overrepresentation of trans youth that are homeless and we need to do more to support our most vulnerable and ensure they get access,” he said.

Advertising

Liias also wants to combat exaggerated rhetoric about gender-affirming care and show that it encompasses far more than surgical procedures , and that it is a spectrum of medical treatment that affirms and supports people experiencing gender dysphoria, the discomfort someone experiences due to the mismatch between their sex assigned at birth and gender identity. He’d also like to build bipartisan support for future bills.

Scott said that while the Lavender Rights Project is not looking at specific policy issues, the organization would like to see legislators build capacity next session to hear from Black trans and Native two-spirit community members and allow them to help inform policymaking priorities.

“Let’s do it in a way that is informed by Black and Native communities, let’s not be shy,” Scott said. “Let’s be a beacon on the hill and have some bravery.”