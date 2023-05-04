When I accepted a job at The Seattle Times in late 2020, I wanted to be intentional about which neighborhood I relocated to. Coming from a smaller, more culturally isolated area of Massachusetts, I wanted to find somewhere in Seattle with a strong sense of community, a little bit of green space and a greater variety of people to meet and places to explore.

I specifically chose Rainier Beach because of its diversity of all kinds, proximity to Interstate 5 and the rest of South King County, but living in the 98118 area has offered me so much more.

Rainier Beach isn’t without its troubles.

I was warned about the fatal shootings that took place at the neighborhood Safeway, and neighbors who are homeless here. I realized the sidewalks along Rainier Avenue South aren’t as well taken care of as those in more affluent ZIP codes. And I often heard about rising costs threatening to displace Rainier Beach residents from their longtime businesses and homes.

But what I love, respect and appreciate about Rainier Beach is seeing all the people trying to make a difference where other systems, officials and so-called social safety nets have failed. Countless mothers, fathers, grandparents, volunteers and advocates consistently roll up their sleeves and lose sleep demanding and creating the resources and services people here deserve.

At least one weekend morning a month, I walk or drive down to the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands to volunteer to pull weeds, plant vegetables or help cook a meal for the community. If I take 57th Avenue South to get to Seward Park Avenue South on Saturdays, it never fails to make me smile to see Ms. Yvette Dinish of The Colored Girls Garden Club out on the block in her purple hat, unpacking boxes of fresh produce onto folding tables and offering free food to anyone who needs it.

In my short time here, I’ve watched small businesses persist, thrive and try to help others along the way. Creamy Cone Café not only serves the best dang banana pudding ice cream I’ve ever had, but regularly donates time and proceeds to help schools and community groups. I love that The Stonehouse Cafe is a gathering place for people of all kinds, hosting disc jockeys for brunch and palengkes, Filipino pop-up markets. Jude’s Old Town is not only a fine purveyor of some tasty Creole-influenced eats, but a staunch supporter of the mutual aid model for supporting hospitality workers.

And I’m not afraid to go to the Safeway, particularly on a Friday night, when the parking lot has volunteers in blue coats from the Safe Passage program there to offer a hello and to help keep the peace.

In Rainier Beach, it’s the neighbors who form the true nexus of this community. May how you hear their stories, heed their cries and honor their history help this neighborhood survive and thrive on its own terms.