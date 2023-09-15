Dear Redmond residents: What are your most significant memories of downtown Redmond and what makes it unique?

Redmond has changed a lot over the years. Founded as an agricultural center, it grew slowly from the 1870s to the 1970s. Then, tech industry giants Microsoft and Nintendo set up shop in the Eastside city, and it became one of the region’s fastest-growing municipalities.

Today, Redmond is King County’s eighth most populous city. It may be best known as Microsoft’s hometown or the bicycle capital of the Northwest, but for our next edition of This City Block 一 a series that dives into various locales around the Seattle area 一 we want to hear what the city’s about directly from the folks who know it best.

Share your favorite downtown Redmond memories and what makes the area unique in the form below or by emailing smccullough@seattletimes.com by Sept. 22. Feel free to email over photos, too!

Your response, lightly edited for grammar and length, may be included in an upcoming story.