No one is getting a professional haircut before May 25, nor will you be able to sit in a restaurant before then. Missing public libraries or your gym? You’ll have to go at least another month without. Oh, and there will be no big concerts played in Washington at least until July.

As expected, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that Washington’s stay-home order to curb the coronavirus spread has been extended through May 31. However, Inslee also unveiled a four-phase plan that state officials will adhere to as they try to navigate the reopening of businesses in Washington.

Phase 1 is expected to begin on Monday. Inslee noted that each phase will run for a minimum of three weeks to give officials time to evaluate whether it’s safe to move on to the next level. He conceded that it’s possible the four-phase timeline could be accelerated if “we catch some massive break because of climatic conditions or because a cure is found.” But, “We can’t count on that,” Inslee said.

Based on that rough timetable laid out in a four-phase plan that assumes a minimum of three weeks between each phase, here’s the best-case scenario of when you can expect various attractions and amenities to reopen.

PHASE 1 – expected to begin around Monday, May 4

What’s allowed:

Some outdoor recreation (hunting, fishing, golf, boating, hiking) Note that camping is still not allowed and state campsites remain closed.

“Drive-in” spiritual services with one household per vehicle

Only essential travel

Essential businesses

Existing construction that meets agreed-upon criteria

Landscaping

Car sales

Retail —only curbside pick up.

Car washes

Housecleaning

Pet walkers

PHASE 2 — earliest expected date based on current data trends: May 25

What will be allowed:

All outdoor recreation involving fewer than 5 people outside your household. Camping and beaches are expected to reopen.

Gatherings with no more than five people outside your household

Limited non-essential travel within proximity of home

All remaining manufacturing businesses

New construction

In home/domestic services such as nannies, housecleaning

Retail — in-store purchases allowed with some restrictions.

Real estate

Office-based businesses. Telework remains strongly encouraged.

Barbers, hair and nail salons

Restaurants — must operate at under 50% capacity, with table sizes capped at parties of five.

PHASE 3 — earliest expected date based on current data trends: June 15

What will be allowed:

Outdoor group recreational sports activities — capped at groups of 50 people.

Recreational facilities such as public pools — operating at less than 50% capacity

All gatherings capped at 50 people

Non-essential travel can resume

Restaurants can operate at up to 75% capacity, with table sizes capped at parties of 10

Bars at under 25% capacity

Indoor gyms at under 50% capacity

Movie theaters at under 50% capacity

Government offices open. (Telework remains strongly encouraged)

Libraries

Museums

All other businesses other than nightclubs and events with more than 50 people.

PHASE 4: — earliest expected date based on current data trends: July 6.

What will be allowed:

Public interactions will be allowed to resume — though physical distancing should still be observed.

All recreational activity can resume

Gatherings of more than 50 people can resume

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Large sporting events

Social distancing and good hygiene habits must continue.

For parents already weary from weeks of juggling work with home-schooling their children, the governor offered this hopeful note: “There’s a very good chance schools will reopen in the fall. I’m very hopeful that is the case,” Inslee said. “What we do in the next several weeks will have a large impact on that decision.”