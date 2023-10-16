What do you want to know about holiday etiquette? We’re here to answer your questions

The holiday season is supposed to be the merriest time of year. But for many, it’s also filled with tricky social dynamics, whether you’re traveling to celebrate, hosting family or just spending time with friends.

Do you have a burning question you’d love to ask an etiquette expert about navigating the holidays?

Perhaps, when to bring gifts? How to navigate relaxed COVID guidelines and your family’s attitude about them? Or to get some alone time when you’re hosting family?

Share your questions in the form below or email them to smccullough@seattletimes.com. Then, we’ll seek out an etiquette expert’s advice to answer some of them.