In celebration of Women’s History Month this March, we are honoring the women who left their mark on Washington in the past and the women who are making their mark in the Pacific Northwest today.
While we regularly write about women throughout the year, to launch Women’s History Month this year, we decided to dedicate the first week of March to stories about the local women who have shaped and continue to shape our region.
In recognition of and to draw attention to the continued underrepresentation of women as sources and subjects in the media, we’ve focused our coverage this week on women and every single story in our March 6 print edition of The Mix will be about women.
Of course, a single edition of the paper and a single month of the year cannot even begin to represent the many stories and experiences of women in the Pacific Northwest, but we hope this coverage will highlight some of our of local women leaders and amplify our continued efforts to ensure that our newspaper reflects everyone in our community.
Check back here throughout the month for more of our Women’s History Month coverage!
— Crystal Paul, Seattle Times interim features editor
Seattle open-water swimmer Melissa Kegler notches second Ice Mile swim, breaks record
Seattle water swimmer Melissa Kegler notched her second Ice Mile swim this winter, swimming 1.4 miles in the 39.2 degree water of Renton’s Lake Desire Jan. 14.
Women who ran Seattle: Marjorie Pitter King, first Black woman to hold state office
Marjorie Pitter King was “a mover and shaker all of her life.” She was the first Black woman to hold state office, and one of the earliest Black businesswomen.
North Bend’s Krystin Norman: Starbucks scientist, sponsored athlete, advocate
Krystin Norman’s day job: ensuring coffee quality at Starbucks. On the weekends, she’s a high-level sponsored athlete making the outdoors more inclusive.
Women who ran Seattle: Aki Kurose believed that ‘peace can’t come without justice’
Teaching in Seattle during federal segregation and spreading a message of peace, Aki Kurose led not through elected office, but by her example and principles.
‘Women are the glue bringing these groups together’: Readers share their experiences in the outdoors
The Seattle Times asked readers about their experiences with the outdoors. Readers responded with stories of healing, connection and more in women-led spaces.
Seattle’s Elizabeth George, author of Inspector Lynley mysteries, tells us what she’s reading
Elizabeth George, author of a beloved series of British-set mysteries, recommends books by T. Jefferson Parker and Harper Lee.
How 3 women-led arts organizations in the Seattle area make room for diverse voices
The leaders of Hedgebrook, Seattle Arts & Lectures and Macha Theatre Works are making room for writers to be, and find, themselves.
‘Red Paint’ author Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe on resilience, inheritance and punk music
Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe chats with The Seattle Times ahead of the release of her new memoir “Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk.”
Women who ran Seattle: Bertha Knight Landes, first female mayor of a major U.S. city, demanded equal treatment
Six years after women gained the right to vote, Bertha Landes became the first woman mayor of any major U.S. city and she helped make sure she wasn’t the last.
Meet Dorothy Neighbors, one of the female writers who penned their way out of home kitchens
When women took up the pen to write about food, they took an expertise that once restricted them to the kitchen and turned it into careers in the food industry.
Women who ran Seattle: Olga Bolstad ski jumped her way through the glass ceiling
Olga Bolstad became the first star of a new sport when she went toe-to-toe with male ski jumpers at the first jumping tournament in 1917 and swept the field.
Women who ran Seattle: How Ruby Chow went from high-school dropout to unstoppable force
A restaurateur, civic activist and the first Asian American elected to the King County Council, Ruby Chow was a force in Seattle, and she took no nonsense.
We asked you for your favorite female detective series. Here are your choices
We asked you to share your favorite crime-fiction series featuring a female gumshoe. We got recommendations for nearly 50 of them. Happy reading!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.