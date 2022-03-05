In celebration of Women’s History Month this March, we are honoring the women who left their mark on Washington in the past and the women who are making their mark in the Pacific Northwest today.

While we regularly write about women throughout the year, to launch Women’s History Month this year, we decided to dedicate the first week of March to stories about the local women who have shaped and continue to shape our region.

In recognition of and to draw attention to the continued underrepresentation of women as sources and subjects in the media, we’ve focused our coverage this week on women and every single story in our March 6 print edition of The Mix will be about women.

Of course, a single edition of the paper and a single month of the year cannot even begin to represent the many stories and experiences of women in the Pacific Northwest, but we hope this coverage will highlight some of our of local women leaders and amplify our continued efforts to ensure that our newspaper reflects everyone in our community.

Check back here throughout the month for more of our Women’s History Month coverage!

— Crystal Paul, Seattle Times interim features editor