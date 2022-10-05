The People’s Pharmacy

Q: I’ve taken thyroid medication to treat low thyroid for more than 30 years. For almost as long, I’ve been eating a handful of walnuts nearly every day.

Someone told me that eating walnuts could interfere with my thyroid medicine. Have you heard of this?

A: We have heard this caution, although we have not been able to find the research supporting it. The maker of the leading brand of levothyroxine, Synthroid, warns patients: “Foods like soybean flour, cottonseed meal, walnuts and dietary fiber may cause your body to absorb less SYNTHROID from the gastrointestinal tract. Grapefruit juice may cause your body to absorb less levothyroxine and may reduce its effect. Let your doctor know if you eat these foods, as your dose of SYNTHROID may need to be adjusted.”

Oddly, it doesn’t mention coffee, although that can also interfere with Synthroid absorption (Thyroid, March 2008). However, the scientists conducting this study noted that bran interferes more strongly.

The manufacturer’s advice to discuss your walnut consumption with your doctor seems sensible. If the dose has been adjusted and your diet doesn’t vary much, you might be able to continue enjoying walnuts.

You can learn more about when and how to take levothyroxine in our eGuide to Thyroid Hormones. This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com. It also lists many medications and supplements that can interact with your thyroid medicine.

Q: I have had very high blood pressure for about 10 years. I get unpleasant side effects from most medications. For example, some made me cough until I vomited. I have also had swelling of my face and/or throat, sometimes my ankles. Insomnia, constipation, falling-down dizziness and extreme fatigue are other reactions I’ve suffered.

I’ve seen various doctors, including a cardiologist, who have told me that I just have to live with the side effects. They have nothing else to offer.

In my desperate attempt to find natural alternatives, I’ve tried many things. Nothing much worked until I discovered hibiscus tea. Three cups a day brought my systolic number down by almost 30 points.

There’s a big problem for me, though: hibiscus tea gives me terrible insomnia. I mean, I’m still wide awake at 7 a.m., and melatonin at bedtime doesn’t help.

It’s not a coincidence. I’ve tried going on, then off, the hibiscus tea several times. I always get insomnia while taking it but start sleeping again a few days after I’ve gone off.

I’ve searched the internet but can find no one else who has had this experience or any explanation for it.

A: We, too, are puzzled. We don’t really know why hibiscus gives you insomnia, and we couldn’t find any reference to this reaction in the medical literature.

What we have found is that Hibiscus sabdariffa acts on the same biochemical pathway as lisinopril and other ACE inhibitor blood pressure pills (Indian Journal of Pharmacology, September-October 2015). Since some of those blood pressure pills also gave you insomnia, perhaps you are reacting to this biochemical process.

You may want to consider DASH (dietary approaches to stop hypertension). This eating pattern has been shown in many well-controlled studies to lower blood pressure. You can find more information about it online.

Another possibility includes beets and/or beet juice. There is considerable scientific support that this vegetable lowers blood pressure. It works through a different mechanism than hibiscus.