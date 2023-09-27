The People’s Pharmacy

Q: I’ve read that a recent study shows that eating prunes can build bones. One hypothesis is that the vitamin K plus potassium and magnesium may help with bone remineralization. The suggested “dose” is four to six prunes a day (ideally 6) spread out over the day.

What can you tell us about this approach, other than likely cautions about easing into this consumption? (Given Americans’ issues with constipation and common reliance on laxatives, prunes would seem to offer a double benefit.)

A: You have apparently read about the Prune Study. In this randomized trial, 235 women were randomly assigned to eat no prunes, 50 grams of prunes or 100 grams daily. Over a year, bone mineral density of the hip decreased in the women on their regular no-prune diet, but those consuming prunes maintained their bone mineral density (BMD).

The drop out rate was 40% among women who were supposed to be eating 100 grams of prunes daily. We suspect that the intestinal effect of so many prunes could be overwhelming. A previous study suggested that 50 grams of prunes a day was as helpful for bone density as 100 grams (Osteoporosis International, July 2016). Other dried fruits such as black currants may also help preserve bones (Nutrients, Nov. 23, 2022).

Q: I take warfarin every day for A-fib and test my INR weekly to adjust my dosage to stay within suggested guidelines. I also have numerous arthritic “hot spots” for which I take 400 milligrams of ibuprofen once a day.

Would it be wise to delete the ibuprofen, add curcumin and make any necessary adjustments in my warfarin dosage to maintain my INR levels? Because I am a retired pharmacist, my cardiologist has given me some leeway in my diet restrictions because of the warfarin. I’m sure I could find the right balance. Do you agree?

Advertising

A: We would caution most people not to mix curcumin and warfarin. This anti-inflammatory compound derived from turmeric may increase the anticoagulant power of warfarin.

Because you are testing your INR every week to determine warfarin effectiveness, the change you suggest might work for you. We also worry about interactions between warfarin and ibuprofen that can result in a dangerous bleeding ulcer.

You may also be interested in other approaches to easing joint pain that might not interact with warfarin. Nine gin-soaked raisins a day don’t work for everyone, but some find this approach helpful. Best, it should not interfere with warfarin. You can learn more about such unorthodox options in our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Stinging nettles changed my life! I use them for my seasonal allergies. All fall, I drink a cup a day of a homemade infusion. (To make it, bring nettles to a boil, turn off and leave to sit eight to 10 hours). I no longer suffer from allergies and better than that, I no longer get severe respiratory infections.

A: The scientific name for stinging nettle is Urtica dioica. It has been used in Europe to calm allergic reactions for a long time.

For people who may not be familiar with this plant (which can indeed sting when harvested), freeze-dried formulations are available in health food stores. Side effects may include stomach upset, which is why this supplement should be taken with food. This herb can also interact with several medications so please ask your doctor before adding it to a medication regimen.