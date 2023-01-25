Q: My LDL cholesterol is a bit high, but I’d rather not take a statin. I’ve heard that bergamot extract could help. Can you tell me how effective bergamot is for lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides?

A: Bergamot is a citrus fruit (Citrus bergamia) popular in Italy. Tea connoisseurs appreciate its flavor in Earl Grey tea. Although it is used in food preparation, the fruit is too sour to eat out of hand.

A systematic review of 14 randomized controlled trials found that bergamot extract lowered total cholesterol, triglycerides and LDL cholesterol (Phytotherapy Research, December 2022). Not all the studies were of high quality, however. The effects of products containing bergamot and other ingredients were inconsistent.

Animal experiments demonstrate that bergamot leaf extract lowers cholesterol and inflammation and can counteract metabolic syndrome (International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, Dec. 15, 2022). A different experiment compared red yeast rice to bergamot extract in rats (Nutrients, Jan. 22, 2022). Both natural products lowered cholesterol, but bergamot also reduced triglycerides and raised beneficial HDL cholesterol levels.

Some people have reported muscle cramps and visual problems from drinking Earl Grey tea. Heartburn may also be a problem with bergamot extract.

Q: I have heard that vitamin D could improve immunity, but I wonder if that is true. How would you even find that out?

Advertising

A: Plenty of studies demonstrate that people with low levels of vitamin D in their bloodstreams are more vulnerable to infections. During COVID-19, scientists in New Jersey conducted a randomized trial of vitamin D supplements among health care workers (Nutrients, Dec. 30, 2022).

Those taking 5,000 IU of vitamin D daily for nine months were less likely to come down with influenza-like illness. There wasn’t any difference in rates of coronavirus infections, so the impact on the immune system does not result in protection across the board.

You can learn more about healthy levels of vitamin D from our “eGuide to Vitamin D and Optimal Health.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I have read that prunes have health benefits. For one thing, they keep you regular. They are also supposed to be good for bone strength.

I am confused about the “dose.” How many prunes do you need to eat to get health benefits? Too many give me diarrhea.

A: A study reported in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (Oct. 6, 2022) reported that people who ate four to six prunes daily improved bone density over six months.

A “high-dose” experimental group was asked to eat twice as many prunes. The researchers acknowledged that the dropout rate among these women was 41%, due in part to “poor tolerance consuming the prunes.” We suspect that eight to 12 prunes would cause many people diarrhea.

Some readers have pointed out that prunes are sweet. They worry that consuming half a dozen prunes a day might raise blood sugar, especially for people with diabetes.