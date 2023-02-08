The People’s Pharmacy

Q: Your bias against using dilute bleach to treat nail fungus or athlete’s foot is unwarranted. You state that “some people are highly sensitive to bleach.” So? People could be sensitive to a lot of things but that shouldn’t limit a highly effective, safe remedy from being discussed.

A: You are not the first person to chastise us for cautioning about the topical use of dilute bleach (sodium hypochlorite). For example, another reader offered this comment:

“A dermatologist told me to soak my nails in diluted bleach (diluted enough that it doesn’t burn). I did, 30 minutes every night. I finally got rid of the fungus after several months. I tried many topical medicines and laser treatments; none worked.”

Chemist Henry Dakin developed an antiseptic with both antibacterial and antifungal activity for field use in World War I. It contained dilute bleach and a buffer in sterile water. Pharmacies still sell it today.

Nurses create their own Dakin’s solution by boiling four cups of water for at least 15 minutes. To that sterile water, they add ½ teaspoon baking soda and 3 ounces of household bleach. It must be kept in a sterile, tightly closed container out of the light. It only lasts two days.

Even a dilute beach solution may cause irritation for highly sensitive individuals. That’s why we discourage such use unless prescribed by a health care provider.

Q: When I took a statin to control my cholesterol, I suffered from terrible muscle cramps. My husband had the same experience.

Then, I read that milk thistle could be good for the liver and might also lower cholesterol levels. With a family history of high cholesterol, I decided to give this herb a try. My numbers shocked my doctor!

I am now way below the cholesterol level that would call for treatment. Without the statin, I have had no more cramping. I hope others will also benefit.

A: In rare cases, statins can damage the liver. One of the principal components of milk thistle, silymarin, has been shown to be helpful against drug-induced liver injury (Biomedicines, Dec. 21, 2022). Whether it would be beneficial for people taking statins is unclear. There is some evidence to suggest that silymarin can lower both LDL cholesterol and triglycerides (Pharmacological Research, Sept. 22, 2022).

Q: What do you think of heating Epsom salts in the microwave and soaking one’s hands in the warm water for 10 minutes or so to help with arthritis pain? What other suggestions do you have?

A: Soaking sore fingers in a warm paraffin wax “bath” is a tried-and-true approach for easing arthritis pain. German researchers have studied the effects of mountain hiking plus soaks in a hot spring containing magnesium-calcium sulfate (BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, May 17, 2019). The soaks were helpful. Epsom salts contain magnesium sulfate, so we suspect your technique might be beneficial.

Our book, “Graedons’ Guide to Alternatives for Arthritis,” has many other helpful natural remedies for calming arthritis pain. You can find this 104-page print version in the bookstore at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Some of the options include boswellia, turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, stinging nettle, MSM and SAMe. Home remedies range from gin-soaked raisins to Knox gelatin and tart cherries.