On Nutrition

“Can you just tell me what to eat?” or, “Can you just make me a meal plan?” are two questions that, as a dietitian, I frankly dread. It’s not that I don’t enjoy helping people eat in a way that’s nourishing and satisfying, it’s just that I’m not a psychic, or your mom, or the food police. So let me tell you why I — and many dietitians — don’t tell people exactly what to eat, or hand out meal plans.

First, there is no one perfect way to eat that applies to everyone. Vegan? Vegetarian? Flexitarian? Pescatarian? Paleo? Nordic? Mediterranean? Each of these works great for some people, and don’t work at all for others. But that’s just scratching the surface — there are many other factors that affect whether a meal plan, or dietary advice, works for you as an individual. Here’s a short list.

Availability and convenience

What ingredients are available in your area and at the stores you prefer to shop at? When I once had to develop meal plans for a book — so a really general audience — I was constantly asking myself, “I can easily get this ingredient in Seattle, but what about someone in a small Midwestern town?”

Price and privilege

A plan that works for someone with a robust food budget and freedom to shop wherever they want won’t work for someone who needs to shop sales and make frugal food choices.

Current health

If you have irritable bowel syndrome, an eating plan that emphasizes “superfoods” like broccoli, garlic and berries may leave you uncomfortable and afraid to be away from a bathroom.

Culture and familiarity

A big topic of discussion in the nutrition world is that many recommendations are Eurocentric, because most dietitians are white. For any meal plan or dietary advice to have legs, it needs to be based on familiar foods and dishes.

Sensory considerations

Do you prefer your food spicy, or mild? Hot or cold? Do you have aversions to certain textures? Any meal plan or advice that doesn’t factor in all of this won’t leave you satisfied — assuming you follow the nutrition “prescription” at all.

Cooking skills and confidence

If you don’t know how to cook — or feel like everything you try to cook ends up disappointing — then a meal plan that relies on cooking at home, as most do, won’t be helpful.

Time and energy

Even if you’re a cooking whiz, if you’re short on time and energy, doing a lot of from-scratch cooking may burn you out. I have a client who enjoyed doing meal prep until she went on a popular 30-day “not a diet” diet plan that essentially required making everything, including mayo, from scratch. It ruined cooking and meal prepping for her.

Social factors

Who else are you cooking for? Does your social or business life involve a lot of travel or restaurant meals?

Mindset

Do you really want a meal plan? Do you really want to be told what to eat? Often, even when you think you want to be told what to do, your inner rebel kicks up a fuss.

I think meal planning is a great thing, especially if you are tired of wondering “What’s for dinner?” or you are trying to eat to support a nutrition-related health condition. But the best plans are deeply personal, reflecting the factors above. So, if you’ve ever tried to follow a cookie cutter meal plan and just couldn’t do it, know this: You didn’t fail, the plan failed.