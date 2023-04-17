On Nutrition

There’s a certain poetic irony to the fact that I had just started to read Virginia Sole-Smith’s new book, “Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture,” when the American Academy of Pediatrics released its controversial guidelines recommending intensive weight management for fat kids. (I, and the author, use “fat” as a neutral descriptor.) Even without mentioning these guidelines in her book (at least not in my advance review copy), her book serves as an eloquent rebuttal.

Through dozens of interviews, Sole-Smith gathers and shares the experiences and observations of people in the trenches. Parents and children struggling with food and body concerns. Doctors, dietitians and therapists. Researchers from both the “obesity” medicine and eating disorder worlds. She weaves these stories together with findings from published research, her keen observations of social media and cultural trends, and her own experience as a mother and as a woman in a changing body who inhabits the same weight-focused world we all do.

If she’s left a stone unturned, I can’t find it.

Her thoroughness aside, one aspect of Sole-Smith’s writing and reporting I respect is the fact that she makes strong points without throwing people under the bus. For example, while she details the harms that can result from pediatricians talking about weight to, or in front of, their young patients, she also explores the fatphobic context in which doctors operate, and how that informs their thinking and medical practice. “We can recognize that doctors exist in the same diet culture we do — and are perhaps even more vulnerable to its messaging,” she writes.

As she explains, research shows that medical students’ weight bias actually increases as they move through their education, in part because a lack of nuance in how the science on weight and health is taught. She quotes one pediatrician as saying, “You hear all the time that correlation does not equal causation, except when you’re learning about obesity research.” Apparently, the idea that high weight causes poor health is never questioned. This bias is constantly reinforced once medical students become practicing physicians, because treatments for most health conditions revolve around weight management, even when there are other evidence-based treatment options.

Sole-Smith outlines the limitations of BMI — especially when applied to children and adolescents — as well as the weight stigma that is ever present in “obesity” research. (Something she also wrote about in her 2021 opinion piece in Scientific American: “In Obesity Research, Fatphobia Is Always the X Factor.”) She addresses the controversial idea currently being promoted by “obesity” doctors and researchers that “supervised” pediatric weight loss programs don’t increase eating disorder risk. But what if both sketchy dieting “tricks” and doctor-recommended “lifestyle changes” to “maintain a healthy weight” can have harmful impacts, regardless of intent? As she writes, “The [sparse] scientific literature on kids and dieting makes this question surprisingly hard to answer because most researchers themselves are so convinced that public health initiatives and even doctor-supervised weight loss programs are ‘not a diet’ in the obsessive, celebrities-living-on-lemon-juice-and-cayenne-pepper sense of the word.”

Speaking of intent versus impact, Sole-Smith shares many stories, told from the perspective of both parent and child, of actions borne from parental good intentions that yield disastrous, albeit unintentional, impacts. For example, a mother trying to help her daughter avoid weight gain without triggering an eating disorder (navigating a space Sole-Smith describes as a “needle that’s impossible to thread”) only to witness the very outcome she was trying to prevent. As numerous parents, children and pediatricians note in the book: When a child is in a bigger body, and you suggest or make changes to their food or physical activity in the name of “health” (even without mentioning weight), kids know it’s really about weight, because they’re smart.

Again, Sole-Smith doesn’t throw parents under the bus. She’s clear that eating disorders are complicated and the result of a perfect storm of factors. She’s equally clear that behaviors like a parent avoiding carbs, a teacher talking about “good” and “bad” foods (or their own diet), or a coach praising a teammate’s thinner body can absolutely be the spark that ignites the tinder of a child’s predisposition to an eating disorder. And even when it doesn’t, it can set kids on the path to body dissatisfaction and a messed-up relationship with food.

While much research has looked at the impact of dieting mothers on their children, Sole-Smith devotes a chapter to dads on diets (even when they don’t call it a “diet”). She discusses that thin-kid privilege harms all kids, but especially those in bigger bodies. She talks about why we need to change how we think about puberty. She delves into why practicing responsive feeding (also known as division of responsibility) is great — and why it doesn’t work for all families.

The day I started reading this book was the day I started recommending it. To parents struggling with feelings about their own weight and wondering if family “lifestyle changes” might spare their kids similar struggles. To parents who want a greater understanding of how their teen’s “get healthy” project morphed into anorexia. To parents who worry about their child’s size but also want them to believe their bodies are good enough. To parents who want some advice on how to have difficult conversations about weight. To now adult children seeking context for the weight-focused pressuring, teasing or bullying that eroded their ability to trust their bodies.

As Sole-Smith writes in the introduction, “My goal isn’t to present final answers to every dilemma you might have related to body size; it’s to help parents (and anyone who cares for children) understand the impact of anti-fat bias on kids. Because once we can do that, we can name it when it happens — and start to think more critically about what we can do to make the world a safer and more weight-inclusive space for kids of all sizes.”