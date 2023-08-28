On Nutrition

Among the countless puff pieces and think pieces on the new “Barbie” movie was a bit of reporting that surprised me not at all: searches for “Margot Robbie diet” skyrocketed by more than 1,000% following the release of the “Barbie” movie. The fact that so many people are keen to make their bodies look like Barbie, or Margot Robbie, or Margot Robbie as Barbie, is a little disturbing and a lot misguided.

Of course, this phenomenon is nothing new. I’ve observed similar interest in how Hugh Jackman bulked up to play Wolverine, Scarlett Johansson got in shape to wear her form-fitting Black Widow costume, Adele suddenly showed up thin on Instagram and Beyoncé gave birth to twins then “got her body back” in time to perform at Coachella. I could fill this column with more examples, but instead, let’s look at several details that tend to get glossed over.

One is genetics. We’re humans, not robots, and although as a species we have most of our DNA in common, there are variances that affect things like our disease risk, eye and hair color, height, body shape and size, and how our bodies respond to “inputs” like food and exercise. Eating like Margot Robbie won’t make you look like Margot Robbie, because you don’t have her genes.

Another is resources. When an actor or singer is trying to make their body look a certain way for a movie or tour, it becomes their job. Need to work out six hours a day? OK. Need to stick to a diet so restrictive that they’re hungry all the time (and probably irritable)? Uh … sure. And they have the money to hire personal trainers, personal chefs and staff to take care of life’s little details so all they have to do is focus on their bodies.

Let’s not forget pressure. We all live in a society that prioritizes thinness and at least the appearance of health, but when your body is on display on stage or screen, in magazine spreads or paparazzi photos — and considered fair game to be scrutinized and commented upon by strangers — the pressure to look a certain way is amplified, especially if your career and livelihood also depend on it.

This part’s really important: the narrow focus on what Celebrity X’s body looks like ignores that what they’re doing to become thinner or fitter may not be healthy. Celebrities are just as vulnerable to dubious wellness or weight loss fads as anyone else, perhaps more given the scrutiny their bodies are under, but extreme dieting and exercise behaviors are extreme regardless of the reason, and these are not practices anyone should be glorifying or emulating. What can look like discipline is often just disordered. In almost all cases, what they’re doing is hard on the body and not sustainable for the long term — look at how many celebs get body shamed because paparazzi shots from their beach vacation show they lost their six-pack or gained some cellulite.

Body shaming, along with disordered eating and exercise, are societal sicknesses, and it’s no surprise that just as more athletes are speaking up about their struggles with eating disorders, so too are many actors and singers — Taylor Swift in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” Portia de Rossi, Lily Collins, Zoë Kravitz, Jane Fonda and Ed Sheeran are just a few. And many more are sharing their struggles with shame and anxiety over perceived body defects. Why would anyone want that for themselves?