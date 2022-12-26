On Nutrition

Do you feel like you’ve “let yourself go”? Or, do you overhear people talking about how so-and-so has “let herself go” (because a woman is usually the object of this statement) and dread someone, someday saying that about you? Do you yourself comment when you think someone in your family or friend circles has “let themselves go?”

What does “letting yourself go” even mean?

When I talk to people, especially women, about what’s holding them back from stepping off the dieting roller coaster that has gotten them nowhere — but cost them time, money and energy — guess what I usually hear? The fear that other people will think they’ve let themselves go. There seems to be a double edge to this: that if you give up on dieting and the extremely tenuous promise of weight loss, you’re failing to live up to society’s appearance standards and you’re giving up on your health. Trying to keep up with the Joneses can be toxic enough, but when you apply that competition to your body, it’s even worse.

The idea that if someone isn’t thin (or working hard to try to become thin) that they don’t care about themselves or their health is false. Someone could be living a good, fulfilling life — eating nourishing food, engaging in nurturing relationships, participating in work/hobbies/travels that spark joy — and, per society’s standards, “look” like they’ve let themselves go because they’ve stopped being controlled by the number on the scale and dare to dress comfortably, allow their hair to go gray, and not chase trends.

Someone else may be thin, coifed, manicured, stylish, and keep a “perfect” home, and be dying inside — emotionally and physically. They may be perpetually hungry and not eating enough to supply adequate nutrition. They may have an eating disorder. They may have little sense of self outside other people’s perception of them. They may be white knuckling it because they live in perpetual fear of someday failing to measure up.

In her Dec. 15 Substack newsletter, Seattle writer Ijeoma Oluo wrote that 2022 was her “fattest year ever” because she’s made choices in her life that were more important than fighting her body — including writing a book, seeing a therapist, traveling, creating healthy relationship boundaries and marrying the love of her life. “And I have done it all fat. I could have done it all thin, probably, if I had just woken up thin one day. But I tell you what I couldn’t have done: I couldn’t have done it all while waking up every day and deciding to declare war on my mind and my body. I’ve done it before. It takes up so much energy. It is a full-time job. And it doesn’t even pay well.”

Saying “no more” to fighting your body, to putting on makeup unless you truly feel like it, to automatically ordering the salad and shunning the dessert, to wearing clothes that you can’t freely move in and require dry cleaning, is essentially saying you’re opting out of society’s appearance standards. You are refusing to comply, and that can be viewed as unacceptable by others — and hard to swallow yourself. I’ve had clients in high-powered professional roles who dream of retirement so they don’t have to wear makeup, do their hair or wear “hard pants” — think unforgiving waistband and fabric — anymore.

If we’re lucky enough to live long enough, something will go “wrong” with our bodies, but wellness and diet culture are largely about trying to escape the side effects of being human, and looking as young, thin and attractive as possible while doing it. That’s the “all” in “all-or-nothing.” Unfortunately, when repeated attempts to lose weight — or escape being a mere mortal — don’t yield their desired results, the coin flips, and you might decide that if you’re not dieting, you might as well never eat a “healthy” food again.

A year before she died, Carrie Fisher said: “Youth and beauty are not accomplishments. They are the temporary, happy byproducts of time and/or DNA. Don’t hold your breath for either.”

Letting go of other people’s expectations about how to eat, move and live is not the same thing as letting yourself go. In fact, by freeing yourself, by showing up for yourself in a more authentic way, you may be becoming more yourself. To quote Oscar Wilde, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.”

Let me ask you a question: Are you tending to the following basic aspects of self-care?

Feeding yourself regularly with food that’s appealing, provides a variety of nutrients, and feels good in your body

Moving your body in ways that feel good (if you are able)

Getting enough sleep (not too much, not too little)

Setting and maintaining boundaries

Engaging in activities and relationships that “feed” you

Keeping up with preventive and follow-up health care

Doing basic grooming (bathing and washing your face, brushing your teeth and hair, changing out of your pajamas)

Yes? You’re fine. If you’re not doing these things, that suggests a type of “letting yourself go” that’s worthy of concern, because you may be losing yourself. This could be due to depression, seasonal or otherwise, grief, or hopelessness. This isn’t about how you look, it’s about how you feel.

To that self-care list, I would add resting when you need rest. The idea that when we have “free time” we need to be superproductive with household chores or “leisure activities” is dysfunctional.

Finally, as we embark on another new year (where did 2022 go?), I have one more question for you: Whose opinion of you matters most to you — your own, or other people’s? You are the only person who will be with you from the moment of birth to the moment of death. You are your longest relationship, and that’s one worth cultivating.