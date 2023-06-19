On Nutrition

Many people are allergic to tree nuts (nuts that grow on trees) and peanuts (technically a legume), but traditionally, seeds have not been a big food allergy concern. Maybe you couldn’t eat nuts, but you could swap out seeds for flavor, crunch and similar nutrients. However, sesame seeds have quietly been moving up the food allergy ranks (a dubious distinction) over the past few decades.

Today, it’s estimated that 0.23% of U.S. children and adults are allergic to sesame. No, that’s not a huge number, but when someone who’s allergic to sesame is exposed to it — sesame is a common ingredient in many foods — proteins in the sesame bind to specific antibodies made by the person’s immune system. This triggers their immune defenses, resulting in reaction symptoms that might be mild (hives) but could be very severe (anaphylaxis). People with sesame allergies need to carry injectable epinephrine with them at all times in case they have an anaphylactic reaction, which can make breathing difficult and cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

On Jan. 1, 2023, sesame became the ninth major allergen that must be labeled in plain language on packaged foods in the U.S. under the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act of 2021 (FASTER Act) — the other eight are tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat and soybeans. Sesame’s inclusion under FASTER is supposed to be a good thing. I say “supposed to,” because, thanks to some food manufacturers, the act of eating safely is now actually more difficult in certain ways for people with sesame allergy.

Why? Because many baking companies and other food manufacturers have opted to intentionally add trace amounts of sesame to their products to avoid the cost of cleaning their equipment to ensure it’s free of sesame. In a letter sent to Congress, the American Bakers Association had the audacity to say that adding sesame to products that didn’t previously contain it “protects consumer safety,” when what it really is is reprehensible. Yes, these manufacturers are technically complying with the letter of the law, but they are intentionally going against the spirit of the law by making it harder for people with sesame allergies to find safe foods to eat. If you have a sesame allergy, odds are you’ve found that some foods that were previously safe are now unsafe.

Intentional additions aside, foods that may contain sesame include Asian cuisines (which often use sesame oil in cooking), baked goods (bagels, bread, breadsticks, hamburger buns and rolls, etc.), breadcrumbs, cereals (such as granola and muesli), chips (including bagel chips, pita chips and tortilla chips), crackers, dips (such as baba ghanoush, hummus and tahini sauce), salad dressings, gravies, marinades, sauces, falafel, flavored rice and noodles, stir-fries, herbs and herbal drinks, margarine, processed meats and sausages, protein and energy bars, snack foods, soups, sushi, tempeh and vegetarian burgers.

It’s important to note that while peanut and soybean oil are considered safe to eat by people who are allergic to peanuts or soybeans — these oils are highly refined and don’t retain any traces of proteins from those foods — sesame oil is not highly refined, so is not safe for people with sesame allergy. Also, products manufactured before 2023 may still contain unlabeled sesame and will remain on store shelves until sold. Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) offers resources on food allergies at foodallergy.org, including how to push back on the new addition of sesame to foods.