Q: Recently I read, with interest, your article about the benefits of consuming olive oil. The amount of olive oil was very modest, but you did not specify the quality of olive oil. What were these people using? Did it matter where the olive oil comes from? I do hope you will be able to fill in the details.

Furthermore, I am planning to give U.S.-made products for the holidays this year. I’d like to purchase bulk olive oil and fill small bottles as personal gifts for my friends. Can you recommend a bulk olive oil that would offer the benefits you described?

A: In the research we discussed, the quantity of the olive oil was specified (at least 7 grams a day or half a tablespoon). However, the investigators did not address the quality or source. That is probably because their study included almost 100,000 nurses and other health professionals who filled out dietary questionnaires periodically for 28 years (Journal of the American College of Cardiology, January 2022). Those who consumed more olive oil were less likely to die during that time from cancer or cardiovascular, neurodegenerative or respiratory disease.

A previous study, the PREDIMED trial, compared people following a prudent diet low in fat to those who followed a Mediterranean diet with additional nuts or extra virgin olive oil (New England Journal of Medicine, June 21, 2018). Those consuming extra virgin olive oil had fewer cardiovascular events.

Extra virgin olive oil is unrefined and made from the first pressing of the olive fruit. It contains phenols that give it a distinctive flavor and have important health benefits (Cells, Feb. 19, 2020).

ConsumerLab.com recently evaluated 10 EVOO products. Their top two picks were California Olive Ranch Everyday EVOO (available in bulk) and Lucini Italia Organic EVOO. ConsumerLab.com suggests looking for a quality seal such as the North American Olive Oil Association, the California Olive Oil Council or the USDA Quality Monitoring Program. One of these certifications may help you find a good quality bulk olive oil.

Q: About three months ago, I gave up dairy and no longer take Celebrex for my arthritis pain. I do drink golden milk (almond or coconut milk with a dash of black pepper, a squirt of ginger paste and half a teaspoon of powdered turmeric) morning and evening. I have found that this keeps my joints moving.

A: Thanks for sharing your recipe. Golden milk is a time-honored way of taking turmeric in the Ayurvedic tradition. One reader told us that when he was growing up in India, his mother gave him golden milk to ward off colds. Other people use it for digestive disorders, and many find it helpful, as you do, against arthritis.

We include a traditional dairy-based recipe for golden milk along with numerous other remedies in our book, “Recipes & Remedies From The People’s Pharmacy.” Substituting nondairy “milk” also works for this recipe, although the fat in cows’ milk aids absorption of the turmeric.

“Recipes & Remedies” also provides natural approaches for lowering blood pressure and managing cholesterol, easing indigestion and treating colds and coughs. You will find it in the books section of the store at PeoplesPharmacy.com.