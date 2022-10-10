On Nutrition

The Food and Drug Administration is finally taking a fresh look at what “healthy” means when applied to food. To borrow a phrase from Lizzo, it’s about damn time, because the last time the FDA set standards for which foods manufacturers and producers can call “healthy” was in 1994. Not only was this during the height of low-fat nutrition thinking, but the agency took a reductionist view of “healthy” by focusing on individual nutrients rather the actual foods we eat.

Under those 28-year-old standards, for a food to bear the “healthy” claim, it would have to limit total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, and contain at least minimum amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, protein and dietary fiber. This meant that simple foods like nuts, olive oil and salmon could not call themselves “healthy,” because they were too high in fat, even though it’s heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fat. Meanwhile, some ultraprocessed concoction with added fiber, vitamins and minerals and, yes, sugar — few people were concerned about added sugar in the ’90s — could.

Fortunately, nutrition science has evolved. We now know that not all fats or carbs are unhealthy — it’s the type and quality of those fats and those carbs that matter. Another way the FDA’s proposed updated standards are catching up is that they will focus on foods and dietary patterns, because when you eat an overall healthy diet, you get enough of the nutrients you need.

All of this is consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which is updated every five years rather than every three decades, and defines a healthy dietary pattern as one that includes:

Vegetables of all types. This includes dark green, red and orange; dried or canned beans, peas and lentils; starchy vegetables such as white potatoes, jicama and fresh green peas; and other vegetables such as artichokes, asparagus, cauliflower and onions

Fruits, especially whole fruit

Grains (with at least half of them whole grains)

Dairy, including fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese, as well as fortified soy beverages and soy yogurt alternatives

Protein foods, including lean meats, poultry, eggs and seafood; dried or canned beans, peas and lentils; and nuts, seeds and soy products (such as tofu and tempeh)

Oils, including “vegetable” oils — olive, canola, peanut, safflower, sunflower and corn — and oils in food, such as nuts, seeds, olives, seafood and avocados

The FDA’s proposal makes adjustments for different food groups to allow a variety of foods to meet the updated definition without encouraging unnecessary saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. For example, nuts, olive oil and salmon wouldn’t be “punished” for being high fat, but products made from naturally low-fat or nonfat fruits and vegetables would have to contain at least a half-cup of fruit or vegetable per serving, no added sugar and a maximum of 10% the recommended daily sodium limit and 5% the daily saturated-fat limit.

Of course, even though there are some much-needed nuances in the proposed new standards, they could be too simplistic for some multi-ingredient foods. There’s also the risk that some people might compulsively strive to only eat foods labeled as ‘‘healthy,” which could contribute to disordered eating. Still, not all people have the same level of nutrition knowledge or the resources to acquire that knowledge. Having up-to-date standards for which packaged foods can include a “healthy” claim could help many people make informed choices with minimum time and effort.