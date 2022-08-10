Q: Years ago, my 3-year-old tripped and fell on a Portuguese man-of-war while we were at the beach. She was writhing in pain.

I immediately tried a paste of meat tenderizer, but it did not help. So, I took her to the nearest hospital. In the emergency room, they put her into a hot-water bath, and before I knew it, she was happy as a lark, pain free and playing in the water.

A: Although Portuguese man-of-war look like jellyfish, they are technically classified as Physalia. Their stings cause intense pain and can lead to systemic effects, including headache, abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

Researchers tested first-aid protocols and discovered that rinsing the site with undiluted vinegar (5% acetic acid) was helpful (Toxins, May 2017). Alcohol, urine, baking soda and shaving cream, which have all been used as home remedies, appear to be counterproductive. Hot water, on the other hand, helps relieve the pain because heat inactivates key venom compounds (Toxins, April 2016). The water should not be so hot that it would lead to a burn.

Q: I’m excited to try power pudding to ease constipation. Can I add it to food like potatoes or squash? I think that would disguise the taste. Then I’d drink the full glass of water.

A: Power pudding, made of unprocessed wheat bran, applesauce and prune juice, is a time-honored remedy for serious constipation. We first heard about this approach from a nurse taking care of patients after abdominal surgery.

Advertising

The usual instructions involve swallowing 1 tablespoon of this “glop” followed by 8 ounces of water. If you think it would be easier to tolerate this remedy disguised in food, that should also work. Always drink a full glass of water afterward, regardless of how you take the power pudding.

There are two eGuides that you will find helpful. Look for “Graedons’ Guides to Controlling Constipation” and “Overcoming Digestive Disorders.” You will find both under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I’m a believer in the efficacy of saffron. About three years ago, I read your article about it a few months before my annual checkup with my ophthalmologist. For the first time, she saw some worrisome “lines” in my retina that could be a precursor to age-related macular degeneration.

I added AREDS and saffron to my regimen. Last year, at my annual eye exam, I told Dr. E. what I had been taking. She was skeptical but checked me out.

I don’t know the name of the imaging process, but the white line that was evident the year before had faded drastically, to her great surprise. She couldn’t explain it but said the supplements aren’t hurting me.

I’ve had no negative reactions from either saffron or AREDS vitamins. It is expensive but worth it. It’s cheaper than losing my vision, which happened to my late father-in-law. The only thing his eye doctor could offer him were shots.

A: AMD or age-related macular degeneration results in a loss of focus in the middle of the field of vision. The vitamins you mention were tested and found effective in the Age-Related Eye Disease Study.

There is growing interest in saffron (Crocus sativus) to treat neurodegenerative diseases including AMD (Journal of Anatomy, July 2, 2022). This ancient spice is attracting attention from researchers, but we need large clinical trials before most eye doctors will recommend it.