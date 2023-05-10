Q: When the COVID-19 pandemic started, my husband began taking a bunch of supplements to enhance his immune system. He read that zinc was especially helpful against viral infections. As a result, he has been taking 50 milligrams daily for the past three years. Is this safe?

A: The recommended dietary allowance for zinc is 11 milligrams per day, so your husband has been taking considerably more than he may need. Zinc has direct antiviral activity as well as playing an important role for the immune system and even the cardiovascular system (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, April 12, 2023).

Daily doses of 50 milligrams of zinc taken for many weeks or months could lead to copper deficiency. This may reduce immune function, undermining your husband’s goal. It may also lower helpful HDL cholesterol. The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academies of Sciences has established 40 milligrams of zinc as the tolerable upper intake level for adults.

The RDA for copper is 900 micrograms for adults. Our bodies use it in processes of energy production, neurotransmitter synthesis and iron metabolism, among others. Shellfish, liver, nuts and seeds, whole grains and chocolate supply this essential mineral.

Q: Ever since 2005, I have been troubled with recurrent urinary tract infections. The UTI came back within two weeks of stopping antibiotics. For years, the urologist alternated between Macrodantin and Trimethoprim. Ultimately, neither worked and I was referred to an infectious disease physician.

She explained that some people’s bladders become colonized with bacteria. They just live with it. There were only about eight or nine antibiotics left that I could take, and some had to be administered by IV in a hospital, with no guarantee of a cure.

At that point, I gave up on doctors. Instead, after reading about studies, I found a daily dose of cranberry extract pills that controls the infection. I didn’t radically alter my diet.

I still have symptoms: burning and frequency, which can mostly be controlled by cutting back on caffeine and making sure I drink 32 ounces of water in addition to other drinks. (Eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily are too much for me.) For the past five years, taking my health into my own hands has worked for me.

A: Congratulations on finding an approach you can use. Although doctors have long considered the use of cranberry juice for UTIs an old wives’ tale, a recent meta-analysis found that cranberry compounds help prevent recurrences (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, April 17, 2023).

Q: I’m a scuba diver. During a second dive after the recommended rest period, I often get severe muscle cramps in my thighs and calves.

Now I take about two tablespoons of mustard before my second dive and have no cramps. I don’t know why this works and don’t care. Yellow mustard has saved me a lot of excruciating pain, sometimes underwater and sometimes during surfacing. I hope other divers will try it.

A: Thank you so much for sharing your experience. We have heard from many readers who find that swallowing a spoonful or two of yellow mustard stops muscle cramps quickly.