Q: Some years ago, a person wrote to you about suffering from acid reflux. Following her advice, I started eating half an apple each evening. This took care of my bothersome heartburn. This is cheap and easy.

A: Four years ago, we received this letter: “For years my husband took medicine for acid reflux, but he doesn’t anymore. We found that eating half an apple right before going to bed solves his problem completely. Have you ever heard of something so simple being so wonderful?”

Visitors to our website have responded to that testimonial. Some reported that eating an apple was helpful. But others found that it made things worse: “Apples don’t work for me, sadly. They give me awful heartburn. Drinking sips of water eases it a bit, but generally I have to wait until my heartburn wears off on its own.”

Q: I have a 9-year-old Doberman with sore joints. When I read about Boswellia for human arthritis, I wondered whether it would work for a dog.

A: Canadian veterinary scientists did a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of a product containing Boswellia with other herbs (Research in Veterinary Science, December 2014). The trial included 16 dogs in each group and concluded that dogs receiving the herbal product moved more and had more power after two months than when they started. Dogs in the control group did not get the same benefit.

There are several canine formulations that include Boswellia. Check with your veterinarian regarding dose and oversight.

Q: I suddenly realized that you are the perfect folks to help me out with my problem. I’ve had a wart on the bottom of my foot for about two years. It can be painful at times.

My doctor recommended the duct tape regimen, which I have done countless times, following the instructions very carefully. Over-the-counter Compound W was completely wrong, perhaps because the wart is abraded. I read that some people use lemon juice, but I’m unclear as to how to apply it. What should I do?

A: Wart remedies that work for some people can be totally ineffective for others. That’s also true for pharmacy treatments. Trial and error may be your best strategy until you find the magic formula.

One reader offered this: “In the 1960s, my teenage daughter got a severe case of plantar warts from the showers at school. She has a high pain tolerance and didn’t show them to us until she could hardly walk. The doctor she saw advised her to soak her feet in water as hot as she could stand for 20 minutes a day for two weeks.

In less than two weeks, most of the warts fell off or disappeared. She soaked her feet while watching TV or doing homework.

This remedy was originally described in the Cleveland Clinic Quarterly (October 1962). The patients in the study were “treated” with water between 113 and 118 degrees F once or twice a week. Over half had good results.

You asked about lemon juice. A reader stated: “A friend of mine suggested squeezing fresh lemon juice on plantar warts three or four times a day. We had nothing to lose, so we tried it. Those warts turned black and fell off so fast that she was completely healed within four weeks.”

You can read about other warts remedies including topical application of iodine, oil of oregano or castor oil on our website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.