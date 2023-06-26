On Nutrition

If the law of gravity applied to food trends, then what trends up must trend down. When I wrote about the emerging faux meat trend in 2018, next-generation meat substitutes — think Beyond Meat and Impossible Beef — weren’t ubiquitous yet. The hype started to spike in April 2019 when Beyond Meat’s stock price nearly tripled the day of its initial public offering. Flash forward to October 2022, and that stock was worth only 7% of its July 2019 peak value. So what happened?

I long suspected some people who eschew red meat for ethical (animal rights) reasons may not be comfortable eating a facsimile. I also suspected that many curious meat-eaters might give the faux stuff a whirl, find it “fine,” but decide they prefer the real thing. I’ve confirmed the first part anecdotally, but data from the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that promotes alternatives to animal products, lends credence to my second suspicion: American consumers purchased 8% less faux meat in 2022 than they did in 2021, and 93% of households who bought plant-based meat also bought actual meat.

The institute also cited survey data from people who tried plant-based meat once or twice but didn’t continue to include it in their diets. Basically, when asked why, 35% said that faux meat simply didn’t meet their expectations, with 46% saying they don’t like the taste and 26% finding fault with the texture. I know a few people who had their first experience with faux meat in the form of a badly prepared Impossible or Beyond burger in a restaurant. If you eat meat and you have an unappealing burger experience, do you give up burgers? Probably not, since you have numerous positive burger experiences as a counterpoint. But if you try a faux burger for the first time and the experience doesn’t go well, you have nothing else to compare it to, so … game over.

Offering another view, a study published in March in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition asked 175 U.S. adults the open-ended question “Please let us know what you think about meat substitute products.” The responses demonstrated that, at least among this group of participants, meat substitutes elicit more negative mental associations (gross, stinky, misleading, unappetizing, rubbery, unnatural, overpriced) than positive ones (healthy, tasty, appetizing, innovative, eco-friendly, cruelty-free, convenient), especially among women, who still do most of the household food shopping.

Cost can certainly be another obstacle. According to the Good Food Institute, in 2022 plant-based “meat” (including faux beef, chicken, pork and turkey) cost 67% more, on average, than the real thing ($7.36 vs. $4.42 per pound). Indeed, 30% of those people who decided to not continue buying these products after a time or two said cost was a factor. Notably, 14% also said the highly processed nature of these foods was also a turnoff, with 6% citing a too-long ingredient list.

And there lies the rub. Many people who look to these burgers to reduce their red meat consumption for health reasons may also be reducing ultraprocessed foods for health reasons. And if saturated fat in beef is a concern, then they may not be impressed by the fact that faux beef contains only slightly less of it — Beyond Meat and Impossible Beef use coconut oil as the primary fat, and coconut oil is mostly saturated fat. A 4-ounce Beyond Burger patty has 5 grams of saturated fat, while a same-sized Impossible Beef patty has 6 grams, and an equivalent ground beef patty has 6.76 grams. Not a huge difference, especially if you don’t eat burgers every day.

So what do you do if you’re newly giving up meat — or are just trying to eat less meat — but haven’t warmed to faux meat? There are many ways to make your meals plant-forward of course, but if you like the convenience of something burgerlike, you have a few alternatives. There are a number of vegetarian (and sometimes vegan) burger options that don’t try to taste like meat. These include good old-fashioned veggie burgers, which generally include some mix of beans, grains and vegetables, plus seasonings.

While individual preferences vary, some popular, classic, options include Morningstar Farms’ Garden Veggie Burger and Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger (their Asian Veggie Burger and Mushroom Risotto Veggie Burgers are also tasty). Amy’s has a California Veggie Burger and a Sonoma Veggie Burger that are based on mushrooms, quinoa and walnuts (the only difference is that the Sonoma Burger is gluten-free). If you prefer a black bean burger, Trader Joe’s Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burger with black beans and roasted corn, and Morningstar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burger, are both winners. Dr. Praeger’s also has a Black Bean Quinoa Veggie Burger, and I know a few people who really like Amy’s Black Bean Veggie Burger.

If you do eat meat but are trying to eat less of it when you do have it, blended burgers might be right up your alley. Blended burgers add finely chopped mushrooms to ground beef before cooking, adding flavor and nutrients. This also works for meatloaf and meatballs.

Classic Blended Burgers

Yield: 4-6 burgers

Ingredients

8 ounces of your favorite mushroom variety, finely chopped (suggested: cremini or white button)

1 pound ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

4-6 buns

Instructions

Add chopped mushrooms, ground meat and salt into a large bowl and mix until combined. Form into 4-5 large patties or 6 smaller patties. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook burger patties approximately 4 minutes per side, or to your preferred level of doneness. Remove burger patties from heat and toast buns in the same skillet. Assemble burgers with your favorite toppings and condiments.

Notes: For extra flavor, sauté the chopped mushrooms first. Let briefly cool before blending with meat and forming into patties.

Recipe courtesy of The Mushroom Council